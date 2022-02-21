ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLIDAY CLOSURES FOR MONDAY

Cover picture for the articleMonday is President’s Day in the United States. Its also known as Washington’s Birthday. The day...

Fast Company

The risks and benefits of rehiring Great Resignation ‘boomerang employees’

There is no denying that an increase in personal reflections induced by the pandemic, and stay-at-home orders, has had a remarkable impact on the careers of many. Companies saw employees rapidly turning off familiar paths, inspired by less travelled trails, such as wanting to work for a bigger or smaller company or try a completely new sector.
Live 95.9

Federal Holiday Next Monday…14 Different Names Used to Honor George…

The name of next Monday's federal holiday is confusing as watching our political system at work today. There are 14 different variations on the name states used to honor the holiday. Washington's Birthday...Presidents Day... Lincoln/Washington/Presidents Day to name a few. In Massachusetts, we celebrate 'Washington's Birthday" in honor of the...
Family Handyman

Why Lumber Prices Are Soaring Again in 2022

The price of lumber in the U.S. has been on a roller coaster since the start of the pandemic. A host of factors drove the price up and down the last two years, creating uncertainty for homebuilders and anyone looking to purchase lumber for a project. Lumber prices peaked in...
WNYT

State Labor Department adds more employees to answer calls

Two viewers who reached out to 13 Investigates for help when they could not resolve issues with their claims say the money is on its way. The state Labor Department says they have added more employees to their call centers. Frustrated callers had reached out to 13 Investigates, saying they...
CNET

House passes bill to jumpstart US chip manufacturing

The House of Representatives has passed a bill to ramp up chip manufacturing in the US and ease supply chain woes. All that's left is for Congress to reconcile it with a similar bill passed by the Senate last year to get legislation to the White House. The COMPETES Act...
Salon

Flammable and deadly: America's unknown housing crisis speaks to larger problems

This article was originally published by Insider NJ in slightly different form, and appears here with revisions by the author. Used by permission. This past week, with President Biden's visit to New York and sit-down with Mayor Eric Adams, after the murder of two NYPD officers, the news coverage was all about the need to reduce street crime and the flow of illegal guns into America's urban neighborhoods. There was much said about the need for more aggressive policing to suppress street crime — and only passing references to addressing the underlying socioeconomic preconditions for violent lawlessness.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Drunkest City

Is a single drink good for you, or bad for you? The answer is “yes” unless it is “no.” After many studies that say a drink can be good for the heart, or as a preventive measure for cancer, a recent study showed that it is best to not drink at all. According to NPR,” […]
thecentersquare.com

Nevada One of the Worst Places to Live for Older Americans

The COVID-19 pandemic ushered in a surge of retirements across the U.S. labor force. Experts estimate that in the first 18 months of the pandemic, there were 2.4 million more retirements than there would have otherwise been. Due in part to the historic increase, an estimated 19.3% of the U.S. population were retired as of mid-2021, the largest share in at least the last 25 years.
