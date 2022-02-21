ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Charleston Felon Convicted of Drive-By Shooting Just 9 Days After Release from Prison

 19 hours ago

SCDN Graphics Department

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A man involved in a drive-by shooting on Charleston’s West Side in February 2020 was sentenced to seven years in prison on a federal firearm charge.  Ronald Edward Tinsley, 49, of Charleston, previously pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm. 

According to court documents, on or about February 25, 2020, Tinsley was driving a vehicle on the west end of Charleston when officers with the Charleston Police Department attempted to stop him for a traffic violation. 

In response, Tinsley fled at a high rate of speed for several blocks until he crashed into a building in the 1200 block of 6th Street.  As Tinsley exited the vehicle, he kicked a Makarov 9x18mm semi-automatic pistol underneath the vehicle. 

This firearm had previously been stolen, and Tinsley knew or had reason to know that it was stolen at the time he possessed it.  Tinsley had been the driver of a vehicle during a drive-by shooting on the West Side of Charleston the night before and the firearm he possessed was used in the shooting.

Through the use of the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN), law enforcement officers were able to confirm that spent shell cases recovered at the scene of the shooting matched the Makarov pistol that Tinsley possessed.

Tinsley has a long criminal history including prior federal convictions related to controlled substance distribution, as well as prior convictions for burglary and malicious assault in Kanawha County Circuit Court.  Tinsley’s burglary conviction was the result of him forcibly entering a residence and threatening the occupants with a firearm over an unpaid drug debt in 2012. 

He was released from his prison sentence on the burglary conviction on February 16, 2020, just nine days before he committed this crime.   

