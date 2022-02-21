ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock County, WI

Rock County Man Convicted of Sex Trafficking Adult & Minor Victims

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zy5GO_0eKZRO3z00
Rock County Man Convicted of Sex Trafficking Adult & Minor VictimsSCDN Graphics Department

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke and U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea announced the conviction of Cory Hereford, age 50, of Beloit, Wisconsin, in the Western District of Wisconsin, on charges of sex trafficking, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, maintaining a property for the purposes of distributing and using controlled substances, and of having committed sex trafficking of a minor while being a person previously convicted of a crime that required registering as a sex offender. The jury reached a verdict after five hours of deliberation following a four-day trial in federal court in Madison, Wisconsin.

The government presented evidence at trial that Hereford targeted vulnerable young women struggling with drug addiction, one of whom was a minor – 16 years old at the time – to engage in commercial sex. He enticed the victims with access to heroin, and in some instances threatened to withhold the heroin to induce withdrawal sickness as a means of compelling the victims to engage in prostitution for his profit.  In other instances, Hereford threatened physical violence to achieve his criminal ends. 

The evidence demonstrated that Hereford conspired with his co-defendant, Tonyiel Partee, 30, of Janesville, Wisconsin, to recruit victims and compel their commercial sex work.  Partee pled guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking in July 2021. Other evidence at trial showed that Hereford maintained a home on South Franklin Street in Janesville, for the purposes of distributing and using controlled substances, specifically heroin and cocaine. Cory Hereford was previously convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child in the State of Wisconsin, which required him to register as a sex offender.

“This defendant preyed on vulnerable members of our society – young women and girls addicted to drugs,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.  “Using their addictions to lure them deeper into the world of drugs and prostitution, he trafficked these victims for his own greed, without regard to their age, their pain, or their safety. We will continue to enforce our human trafficking laws to restore freedom and dignity to victims of this crime.”

 “Mr. Hereford targeted and exploited young and vulnerable women, forcing them into commercial sex to generate income for him.  I commend the trial team, investigators, and victim advocates for their commitment and diligence,” said U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea of the Western District of Wisconsin.  “These guilty verdicts show that my office and Wisconsin law enforcement are united against sex trafficking.” 

“The Janesville Police Department appreciates the assistance of our federal partners on this important and complex case,” said Chief David J. Moore of the Janesville Police Department. “This investigation illustrates the methods that human traffickers use by exploiting our most vulnerable children. Contrary to the beliefs of many, these criminals do not abduct these victims on a street corner but cultivate the victims over a lengthy period of time. As a community, we need to understand these appalling methods and look out for those in our community that may fall prey to these criminals. We need to learn that when we see suspicious activity, report it to a responsible authority.”  

The court will sentence Hereford on May 12, 2022. The sex trafficking charge involving a minor carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years and a maximum of life in federal prison. The charge of committing a crime involving a minor while a committed felon is required to register as a sex offender has a mandatory 10-year penalty that federal law requires to be served consecutive to any sentence imposed on the sex trafficking of a minor. The charge of maintaining a drug house has a maximum penalty of 20 years.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beloit, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
County
Rock County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Beloit, WI
Janesville, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Janesville, WI
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Rock County, WI
Crime & Safety
SCDNReports

Florida Mother Finds Child Abandoned at Daycare

Florida Mother Finds Child Abandoned at DaycareSCDN Graphics Department. A Florida mother was shocked to find her 2-year-old daughter locked inside of her daycare alone. Stephanie Martinez was forced to call 911 to pry the door open, and has stated that her daughter was traumatized by the situation.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
SCDNReports

Florida Scammers Charged in Illegal Asphalt Business

Florida Scammers Charged in Illegal Asphalt BusinessScreenshot. Three men are wanted in Florida for scamming multiple businesses in an illegal asphalt business. The Winter Haven businesses were coerced into paying high rates for asphalt work, and once the job was done, the owners would realize just how poor the quality of the work was.
FLORIDA STATE
SCDNReports

Nashville Man Sentenced To Federal Prison For Series Of Church Arsons

Nashville Man Sentenced To Federal Prison For Series Of Church ArsonsTennessee Mugshot. Alan Douglas Fox, 29, of Nashville, was sentenced today to seven years in federal prison for a series of church arsons, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Fox was charged by criminal information and pleaded guilty to all counts on .
NASHVILLE, TN
SCDNReports

Kentucky Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking

Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking after Traffic StopKentucky State Police. A Kentucky State Police Trooper conducted a traffic stop on US 23 in the Prestonsburg community for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, the operator of the vehicle was arrested for Driving on DUI Suspended License. During a search of the vehicle, troopers located and seized four ounces of suspected methamphetamine. Additionally, prescription medication, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm were seized.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#Drugs And Prostitution#Rock County Man Convicted
SCDNReports

Indiana Man Arrested After Drug Investigation

Man Arrested After Drug InvestigationIndiana State Police. Trooper Stanton concluded an investigation which resulted in the arrest of Kenneth Lanoue, 30, of Ambia, IN. Trooper Stanton began his investigation after receiving information that Lanoue was dealing methamphetamine.
AMBIA, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
SCDNReports

Michigan Man Attacks Police Officers

A man in Michigan has been accused of attacking two police officers outside of their department. Isaac Williams Pettiford was reportedly sitting outside of the Southfield Police Department when the two officers left the building. He walked up to them and asked for directions, but then attempted to grab the...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
SCDNReports

Man Arrested For Indecent Exposure at Kroger

A troubled man was arrested for the 58th time, this time for indecent exposure, and was once again let out of jail. Plus a pair raise a fuss at Goodwill over their face mask rule. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Troubled Man Arrested 3 Times...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Chicago Woman Arrested After Troopers Discover A Pound Of Marijuana And Handgun

A Chicago woman was arrested this weekend after troopers discovered a pound of marijuana and a handgun during a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road. Trooper Luis Alvarez and Probationary Trooper Joshua Brown stopped a black 2016 Nissan for several moving violations as it traveled eastbound on the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 105. This is approximately two miles west of the Middlebury Exit.
CHICAGO, IL
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
106K+
Followers
4K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy