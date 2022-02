To all the millennials who grew up in the early 2000s, Hilary Duff will always be iconic as one of Disney Channel’s most beloved characters, Lizzie McGuire. But to the new generation of kids, it sounds like she’s “So Yesterday.” In a Feb. 8 TikTok video, a middle school teacher played a game with her students where she asked them to correctly name Y2K stars. When she pulled up a picture of Duff in character as Lizzie, the class... was clearly confused. They shouted out Lindsay Lohan’s name, then wondered if Duff was from the Disney Channel series Jessie. At least they tried, right? With over eight million views, the TikTok eventually reached Duff herself. Here’s how Hilary Duff responded to the TikTok confusing her with Lindsay Lohan.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO