ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jordan Brand Executive Kept His Murder Conviction A Secret, Finally Reveals Truth

By Dane Enerio
IBTimes
IBTimes
 20 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

A Nike executive has opened up about the time he murdered a Black teenager in his recently published book — more than five decades after he committed the crime. Larry Miller was 16 when he killed Edward David White at the corner of 53rd and Locust Streets in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 "Midnight Navy" Rumored Release Date Revealed

Over the last year or so, the Air Jordan 6 has been blessed with some new colorways, as well as a retro here and there. The shoe is now over 30 years old, and in the eyes of Jordan Brand, this is a massive milestone that needs to be celebrated. In 2022, the shoe is set to receive even more retros, with one of them being a colorway that first appeared back in 2000.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Larry Miller
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “Blank Canvas”

First rumored in late October 2021 and confirmed by NIKE, Inc. in December, the women’s Air Jordan 4 “Blank Canvas” has recently emerged via official images. As depicted in both initial mock-ups and early teasers, the upcoming sneakers opt for an unassuming “Sail” colorway across most of its upper and sole unit. Traditional nubuck and leather materials are abandoned in favor of a mostly-canvas construction, which couples with the off-white color palette to explain the Jordans‘ “Blank Canvas” moniker. While not associated with Aleali May, the sneakers’ build draws some comparison to the Los Angeles-based designer’s “Friends & Family” 4s inspired by her father’s military background. The latest women’s-exclusive, however, lends itself much more freely to any customization and wear-and-tear given its “Sail” ensemble. TPU eye-stays along the tongue, collar lining and parts of the midsole interrupt the titular tone with a lighter shade of off-white, but they’re trumped by blotches of red, blue and yellow hues that claim territory on the outsole.
APPAREL
Popculture

Alec Baldwin's Role in Tragic 'Rust' Shooting Questioned After DA Confirms Major Detail

Alec Baldwin and several other members of the production team of Rust are being sued by the family of slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after she was accidentally shot and killed on set, but Baldwin's role has recently been called into question. Baldwin was holding the gun when It went off but has maintained that he never pulled the trigger, and a new report from a district attorney has confirmed that such a situation could have occurred.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Jordan#Murder#Shooting#Jordan Brand#Nike#Locust Streets#Cnn#Cnbc#Boardroom#Nba
Footwear News

Images of the Air Jordan 4 ‘Infrared’ Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 4 is arriving soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz has shared images of the Air Jordan 4 “Infrared, a new colorway of Michael Jordan’s fourth signature shoe that’s slated to hit shelves this spring. The forthcoming style features a two-tone color scheme with dark gray covering the majority of the nubuck upper before the look is broken up with a lighter shade on the mudguard. The makeup’s standout element is the vibrant...
APPAREL
thesource.com

Today in Hip-Hop History: Larry Davis Killed in Shawangunk Prison 14 Years Ago

Some say he was 50 Cent before 50 Cent. Some called him “the Robin Hood of The Ghetto”, while the establishment dubbed him “the crack city terminator.” In the hood, his solution is considered the only possible answer to a continuous epidemic of police brutality. Some of your favorite rappers from French Montana to Lloyd Banks to Jay-Z have name-dropped him on their tracks and BET felt he was so important to American culture that their American Gangster series had to open with him, but only an educated few know why the name Larry Davis continues to ring bells more than three decades after that fateful night in November of ’86.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Wack 100 Says Kodak Black Was Shot Over Lauren London Comments

Following last week's rumors that a member of Toronto rapper Pressa's team reportedly shot Kodak Black at Justin Bieber's party in Los Angeles, Wack 100 claims that an LA-based gangster was actually responsible for the shooting, saying on Clubhouse that shots were fired over Kodak's years-old comments about Lauren London.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mmanews.com

Young MMA Fighter Pierre Ludet, Found Dead In His Apartment

22-year-old French MMA fighter Pierre Ludet committed suicide weeks before his 23rd birthday and next bout. Pierre was found in his apartment on Sunday with a fatal gunshot wound from his service weapon. He was an outstanding mixed martial artist and member of the French national police force. The unsuspected...
PUBLIC SAFETY
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Women’s Air Jordan 5 Low “Girls That Hoop”

Low-top trims of originally tall Air Jordan models haven’t garnered the same amount of success as their respective counterparts, but that hasn’t stopped NIKE, Inc. from experimenting with them. Ahead of Valentine’s Day 2022, the team, has outfitted the Air Jordan 5 Low in an eye-catching “Arctic Orange” exclusively for women.
SHOPPING
BBC

The 102-year-old matriarch who made women feel beautiful

Ethel Kerr can be seen as one of the earliest black British style influencers of her time. Through the 1970’s to 1990’s – Ethel Kerr ran progressive and fierce fashion shows and beauty competitions in London and across Europe – around a time where not many events like this existed for black women and other women of colour.
SOCIETY
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
36K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy