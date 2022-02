Lost Ark has officially launched after a brief delay pushed back the availability of the free-to-play version of the game, but as players might've expected with the launch of any new MMO, the servers are still pretty congested with everybody trying to hop into more active ones. Players have naturally considered switching over to a different server, but for those who purchased one of the game's Founder's Pack to get early access before the free-to-play launch, they've been hesitant to make the jump after having already redeemed their packs and included items. Smilegate is trying to incentivize those players to switch over by guaranteeing them the same loot in their Founder's Pack again if they swap.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO