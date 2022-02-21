ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

FIA ready to be flexible on bendy F1 bodywork checks

By Jonathan Noble
Motorsport.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the new F1 season, motor racing's governing body is mindful that teams could try to make the most of bendy wings or floors to give themselves a performance advantage. Getting wings to flex down on the straights can bring a reduction in drag to improve straightline speed, while the...

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

From a 1997 Carrera to a 2013 M3: An Eclectic Porsche and BMW Collection Is Heading to Auction at Amelia Island

Rudy Mancinas, who passed away in 2021, amassed an impressive collection of cars, including 18 Porsche and BMW examples to be offered without reserve by Gooding & Company during its Amelia Island Auction on Friday, March 4. Mancinas made a careful selection of vehicles when it came to his collection, and many represent the evolution of later Porsche 911 and BMW M 3-Series models, in colors that range from mild to wild. Occasionally, the cars were “Rudyfied” with personal touches and tasteful modifications, such as colored brake calipers and badge accents, to make the appearance of each vehicle unique. At one...
BUYING CARS
Top Speed

Porsche Strengthens The Macan Lineup With The Introduction Of The New ’Touring’ Trim

Porsche has been stressing on its Macan lineup quite a bit lately. The Turbo model was replaced by an upgraded GTS trim not too long ago, and now, there’s a new trim in the portfolio. The German automaker has decided to add the ‘T’ trim to the Macan, thus making it the third Porsche to bear the badge apart from the 718 and the 911 models.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Modified Supercar Showdown: Ferrari vs. Lamborghini

If you find yourself fortunate enough to acquire the sort of financial status that has you pondering, "Ferrari or Lamborghini," then you also have some additional pocket change to customize your high-dollar commuter. Let's be honest, there's nothing more embarrassing than pulling up to your local coffee shop and parking next to the same exact supercar, right? We've all been there.
CARS
Motorsport.com

What’s behind Mercedes' new wavy-edged F1 design

The W13 features a nose with a domed surface and round tip that reaches forward over the front wing and connects with the mainplane. The nose tip also features a panel that will likely allow the team to exchange the smooth panel currently installed for one with an inlet to cool the drivers when temperatures ramp up.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Nikolas Tombazis
Person
Mark Sutton
Motorsport.com

Ferrari reveals new F1-75 car for 2022 with red and black livery

The Ferrari F1-75 was revealed by the team at its Maranello headquarters in Italy on Thursday, making it the seventh team to formally launch its new car. Following the exit of long-serving major sponsor Philip Morris and its Mission Winnow branding that featured on the car last year, Ferrari has switched to a red and black design for the coming season.
CARS
SlashGear

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance’s base price will shock you

The order books are now open for Mercedes-AMG’s latest offering, the 63 S E Performance sports hybrid. We first saw the car in August 2021, and we were anticipating a shocking base price given its reputation for being the most potent Mercedes-AMG ever made. As it turns out, the word “shocking” is an understatement, and you’ll need a fat wallet to enjoy the privilege of driving one.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Porsche 917 Racer Started Life As A VW Beetle

Those with absolutely no car knowledge can be forgiven when mixing up a classic Porsche 911 and a classic Volkswagen Beetle, but their modern interpretations couldn't be further apart. Back when these cars were just starting out, they were basically the same thing, but over the years, the Beetle remained a humble commuter whereas the 911 is now one of the best sports cars in the world. We've seen many a car builder using the VW Beetle as a platform for interesting kit car builds, and many have used the Beetle to create Porsche 356 tributes, but this creation has taken things a step too far.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ferrari Reveals Special Paint For SF90 Spider

The fourth design of the Ferrari Cavalcade 10th anniversary series has been designed and this time it is applied to the Ferrari SF90 Spider. According to the Italian marque, the new Bianco Courmayeur color scheme has the "glacial purity of snow, combining white with flashes of blue, and converting a spectrum of emotions into a single color."
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fia#Flex#Bodywork#Bendy#Silverstone
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Subaru WRX Costs $42,890 Fully Loaded

Subaru has announced pricing for the new 2022 WRX sedan. It starts at $30,100 and ranges up to $42,890 for the top GT model. A six-speed manual transmission is standard and a CVT automatic is an $1850–$2250 option. The new 2022 Subaru WRX is more expensive than before—especially the...
BUYING CARS
motor1.com

Gordon Murray Automotive T.33 already sold out

One of the greatest driver-focused cars ever built is already sold out. If you were thinking about ordering the ultra-rare T.33 from Gordon Murray Automotive you’re too late. The entire production run of 100 T.33’s is sold out, which means you’ll have to wait for an aftermarket auction to get your hands on one. That’s a real shame because based on what we know, the T.33 will be one of the greatest driver cars ever built.
BUYING CARS
Top Speed

Porsche 993 Speedster By Gunterwerks Is The Ultimate Air-Cooled 911 Taken To The Extreme!

When talking about driver’s cars, the Porsche 911 is, often, what people think about. Even with all the tech that newer generations bring, the rear-engine sports car from Stuttgart is still an exhilarating performance machine. But, what happens when you are a bit more hell-bent on tradition and want an air-cooled 911? Gunterwerks may have come up with the best solution, yet. It’s called the 993 Speedster, and, as Henry Catchpole from Carfection found out, it’s the company’s best open-top thrill machine yet.
CARS
Motorious

2016 McLaren 570S Is The Marriage Of Performance And Style

Just try to look away from this Volcano Yellow masterpiece. McLaren is possibly one of the most outstanding supercar manufacturers to ever hit the European sports car market for their incredible performance, style, and engineering. With the full force of a track-bred design team under its belt, the Mclaren brand has risen to heights that other companies could never imagine in just 59 years. The sound pouring out of the exhaust pipes of the McLaren racing vehicles is purely musical as it has been designed for function, which has led to an intense form. But, of course, these cars don't come cheap as they mainly were constricted to a limited number of vehicles per production model. So how are those car enthusiasts, with a little extra cash to spare, supposed to find one of these incredible masterpieces of automotive innovation?
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Motorsport.com

Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

Marcus Armstrong took the single-seater world by storm when he burst onto the Formula 1 feeder pyramid in the 2019 FIA Formula 3 championship. The 2017 Italian F4 champion, and runner-up in that year's ADAC F4 series, had finished fifth in the final season of the old FIA European Formula 3 championship won by Mick Schumacher in 2018. Then, following its merger with GP3, Armstrong finished second in his first year with the idiosyncratic Pirelli tyres in 2019 behind only Prema teammate Robert Shwartzman.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Latifi reveals security employment after F1 Abu Dhabi death threats

Latifi released a statement nine days after the final race of the 2021 season calling out the abuse he had received on social media “in the hope that this maybe sparks another conversation about online bullying and the drastic consequences it can have on people”. The Canadian driver...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motorsport.com

How F1’s new ‘show and tell’ technical sessions will work

F1 managing director Ross Brawn revealed last November that series bosses were planning an open session for media in which teams would be required to reveal and explain car upgrades at each race weekend. Early drafts of the sporting regulations for 2022 said teams had to declare a “reference specification”...
MOTORSPORTS
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale First Look: Alfa’s Small SUV Is Finally Here

The launch of any new vehicle is significant, but for the 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale it's doubly so. The new Tonale isn't just Alfa's first small SUV (not to mention only its second SUV). It also marks the first step in Alfa Romeo's sprint toward a promised all-electric lineup by 2027. With three full-hybrid drivetrains on top of traditional gas and diesel options, the new 2023 Tonale is Alfa's way of stylishly setting the tone for its electrified path into the future.
CARS
Motorsport.com

How Hamilton will be stronger than ever in F1 2022

'I’m back and I’ll stronger than ever in 2022' was his clear message, and he left those who heard him speak in no doubt that he absolutely meant what he said. After the Abu Dhabi GP Hamilton made a few generous comments about new world champion Max Verstappen in parc ferme, but understandably in the circumstances he took no part in any other TV or media activities that evening.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2022

As Formula 1 prepares for its biggest rule change in over a decade, still clouded by the events of the 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi, there are many questions hanging over the new season. Ahead of the first day of official testing in Barcelona on Wednesday, Motorsport.com asked Sky...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Hamlin: Daytona 500 risks being “strung out” due to Next Gen draft

Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driver Hamlin, who’s won three of the last six Daytona 500s, reported that he struggled to stay in the draft during Thursday night’s Duel race. This was after he’d spun entering the pit lane, meaning he starts deep in the pack on Sunday's Great American Race in 30th position.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy