Jamal Edwards, who nurtured UK musical talent, dead at 31

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Jamal Edwards, a British music entrepreneur who championed U.K. rap and grime and helped launch the careers of artists including Ed Sheeran, Jessie J and Stormzy, has died. He was 31. His mother, broadcaster Brenda Edwards, said Monday that her son died the day before...

TheDailyBeast

Jamal Edwards, Music Entrepreneur Who Helped Launch Ed Sheeran, Dies at 31

Jamal Edwards, the British entrepreneur known for founding influential music platform SBTV, has died unexpectedly, his company confirmed to the BBC on Sunday. He was 31. A cause of death was not immediately given. Edwards’ platform, begun “on a £20 phone” to document the U.K. rap and grime scenes when he still was a teenager, featured early music from the likes of Ed Sheeran, Rita Ora, Stormzy, and Jessie J, helping to launch their careers. His YouTube channel had amassed 1.2 million subscribers and nearly 1 billion total views by 2022. At age 24, Edwards was awarded a Member of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles for his work. Tributes to the music pioneer were quick to pour in on Sunday. “RIP Jamal Edwards,” British rapper AJ Tracey wrote, “west london legend status.”
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Jamal Edwards, SBTV Founder Who Championed Grime, Dies at 31

Jamal Edwards—the British entrepreneur, DJ, and founder of SBTV who was awarded an MBE in 2014 for his services to music—has died, BBC News reports. His company confirmed the news to the BBC. His cause of death is unknown. He was 31. Edwards, born in Luton and raised...
MUSIC
SFGate

Jamal Edwards, SBTV Founder and British Music Industry Pioneer, Dies at 31

Jamal Edwards, a major figure in the British music industry known for founding the music platform SBTV, which helped popularize grime and launch several major musicians, died Sunday. He was 31 years old. Edwards’ death was reported by the BBC on Sunday evening after the publication confirmed with Edwards’ company....
MUSIC
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Jamal Edwards, SBTV founder and YouTube star, dead at 31

British entertainment industry renaissance man Jamal Edwards died Sunday at the age of 31, his company confirmed. Edwards deejayed in London on Saturday night, and his cause of death has not been released publicly, Variety reported. Edwards founded music platform SBTV, which helped popularize grime and launched several major musicians,...
MUSIC
The Independent

Tributes from world of music and beyond pour in for Jamal Edwards

Tributes have been pouring in from music industry heavyweights, sports stars and others for SBTV founder Jamal Edwards – who championed acts including Dave, Ed Sheeran and Jessie J – after his death at the age of 31.Chelsea FC player Reece James said on Twitter: “Rest in peace Jamal Edwards. I’m lost for words.”Rest in peace Jamal Edwards 💔 I’m lost for words.— Reece James (@reecejames_24) February 20, 2022Che Wolton Grant, better known by his stage name AJ Tracey, also took to Twitter to vent his grief.The rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer from Ladbroke Grove, west London, said: “RIP...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Prince Charles pays heartfelt tribute to music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards following his death on Sunday. Sharing a photo of the pair from 2013 on Clarence House's social media accounts on Monday, Prince Charles, 73, wrote: "Thinking of the family of Jamal Edwards today. His work in music but also as an ambassador for a new generation, including his work for The Prince's Trust, were an inspiration to so many."
MUSIC
The Independent

Jamal Edwards death: Idris Elba, Rita Ora and AJ Tracey pay tribute after SBTV founder dies aged 31

Tributes are pouring in to celebrate the life of Jamal Edwards, who set up the online music platform SBTV and helped launch the careers of some of the UK’s biggest artists.The entrepreneur’s manager confirmed the news of his death on Sunday (20 February). On Monday (21 February), Edwards’s mother Brenda announced that her son died of a “sudden illness” and said that she and her family were “completely devastated” by his death. “It is with the deepest heartache that I can confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness,” she said. Edwards...
CELEBRITIES
defpen

Music Video: Ed Sheeran – The Joker & The Queen (Featuring Taylor Swift)

For decades, artists have teased fans and played with their emotions by uttering three simple words, “To Be Continued.” Unfortunately, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of videos and storytelling tracks that are just left unfinished. “Roc Boys” by Jay-Z and “Icy” by Gucci Mane are just a few of the videos that come to mind when discussing this topic in the world of Rap and R&B. The world of Pop is no different in this regard, but there are two major stars taking a step toward changing that. Thanks Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift.
MUSIC

