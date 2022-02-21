ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Man arrested after being found on woman’s couch on Williamson St.

By Shelby Evans
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BwSI2_0eKZP2eq00

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they are investigating after a woman found a man she didn’t know on her couch early Monday morning.

Officers were sent to a home on the 1000 block of Williamson Street around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

The initial call was for a residential burglary after the man allegedly broke into the woman’s home and sat on her couch.

Police said the caller was frightened and ran out of the house and to a park before calling police and her granddaughter.

The granddaughter came and reportedly chased the man out of the house. Police later found the man down the street.

The suspect was allegedly intoxicated and faces charges of disorderly conduct and trespass to dwelling.

Officials said there is no threat to the public.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police arrest man who allegedly stole elderly woman’s medical supplies

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man who they said stole an elderly woman’s medical supplies. Police said the 51-year-old man allegedly stole packages from an apartment building in the 300 block of West Dayton Street on February 9. A woman and her son reportedly told officers that a package containing medical supplies was stolen, and apartment staff said...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man accused of killing victim in random Columbia Co. home invasion withdraws request for speedy trial

PORTAGE, Wis. — A West Allis man accused of killing another man during a random home invasion in rural Columbia County in 2019 has withdrawn a request for a speedy trial, online court records show. A judge approved a request Tuesday from Jason Kijewski, 44, to withdraw his right to a speedy trial in the case. A jury trial previously...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘Super bizarre’ pair of Madison break-ins leave neighbors stunned

MADISON, Wis. — A pair of bizarre stories with similar plots took place over the weekend in Madison. Madison police officers arrested two different men who they say were both caught entering two separate homes and found sleeping on the victims’ couches. RELATED: Man who allegedly entered home, slept on couch, took shower arrested One incident was Saturday afternoon on...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Silver Alert canceled for Hurley man found safe

HURLEY, Wis. — State authorities have canceled a Silver Alert for an Iron County man who has been found safe. According to the alert, 71-year-old Roman Andrew Gonshorowski was last seen at his home in Hurley, Wisconsin around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities said it’s “extremely uncommon” for Gonshorowski to not be at home at night. Officials said Wednesday afternoon he...
HURLEY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Milwaukee man to spend life in prison after killing Sparta man

SPARTA (WKBT) — The man who shot Anthony Koopman of Sparta during a robbery will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Michael R. Hartmann, 38, was sentenced to life in prison without parole Tuesday in Monroe County Circuit Court for first-degree intentional homicide. He was previously found guilty of homicide, attempted being party to a crime of felony murder-armed robbery, delivery of amphetamine, and felon in possession of a firearm.
SPARTA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WATCH: Middleton PD releases video of head-on crash into squad car

MIDDLETON Wis. — The Middleton Police Department shared video footage Monday of a crash involving a squad car. Police said an officer and a dispatcher were hospitalized after the incident, which occurred on February 15 at the intersection of Century Avenue and High Road. Both suffered minor injuries and were released. RELATED: Three hospitalized in crash involving Middleton police officer...
MIDDLETON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Complaint: Kansas man arrested with 15 pounds of meth outside Wisconsin hotel

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A Kansas man was arrested with 15.5 pounds of methamphetamine over the weekend outside of an Onalaska hotel. “This is the most amount of methamphetamine the La Crosse Police Department and La County Sheriff’s Department has ever located in one incident in the history of La Crosse County,” said investigators in the criminal complaint.
LA CROSSE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin woman killed in wrong-way crash

WINONA, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a central Wisconsin woman has died in a crash with a wrong-way drunken driver in Winona. Twenty-year-old Hannah Goman, a Winona State University student from Stevens Point, was killed in the crash early Saturday. The patrol says Goman was a...
WINONA, MN
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy