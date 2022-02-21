Man arrested after being found on woman’s couch on Williamson St.

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they are investigating after a woman found a man she didn’t know on her couch early Monday morning.

Officers were sent to a home on the 1000 block of Williamson Street around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

The initial call was for a residential burglary after the man allegedly broke into the woman’s home and sat on her couch.

Police said the caller was frightened and ran out of the house and to a park before calling police and her granddaughter.

The granddaughter came and reportedly chased the man out of the house. Police later found the man down the street.

The suspect was allegedly intoxicated and faces charges of disorderly conduct and trespass to dwelling.

Officials said there is no threat to the public.

