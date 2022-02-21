Ostrout: Bouknight's ejection doesn't leave UConn dejected

Former Connecticut player and current Charlotte Hornets rookie guard James Bouknight hides in the student section after being ejected from his courtside seats by an official in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Jessica Hill

STORRS — James Bouknight’s return to the UConn men’s basketball team didn’t work out quite as planned.

The former Husky star and current Charlotte Hornets rookie guard, sitting in the front row opposite the visitor’s bench, was ejected by referee Mike Roberts during No. 24 UConn’s 72-61 win over Xavier Saturday afternoon at Gampel Pavilion.

It didn’t exactly mar the Huskies’ victory, their third in a row, but did provide an entertaining side show to the students who attended the game.

The front-row seats at UConn basketball games, somewhat affectionately known by regulars in Storrs and Hartford as the “Gucci Seats,” come with an admonishment and a few basic rules about decorum.

Bouknight must have merely scanned that memo because he felt chirping at Roberts was well within his rights.

Maybe Bouknight and Roberts have a history. Maybe Bouknight didn’t like a foul call he received in a game against Marquette in February 2021?

Maybe Bouknight was simply angered by his team’s lackluster start to the second half and was taking his frustrations out on the game’s officials.

Whatever the reason, Bouknight likely said a few of the magic words that will draw a bead from a referee every time and Roberts gave him the heave-ho.

“That was not an ideal scenario, because we were playing bad and kind of melting down a bit,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said. “And then he got tossed. I didn’t really see what happened. But then I saw him again somewhere near the student section.”

Hurley was careful not to put too much blame on Bouknight, in part because of his affection for the budding star, and perhaps in part because the coach has been known to disagree with a referee’s judgement from time to time himself.

“I don’t want to comment on that. James is my guy,” Hurley said.

After being tossed, Bouknight then tried to do his best Bobby Valentine impersonation. Unlike the former Mets manager, who famously donned a fake mustache and returned to the dugout after being ejected from a game, Bouknight forgot his disguise. He also forgot he was the most recognizable person in the building.

OK, actually he didn’t forget. He capitalized on it.

Bouknight spent much of the second half taking a tour of the student section in Gampel Pavilion, stopping to grab an empty seat at times with his jacket’s hood pulled tightly over his face, and taking selfies with nearly any UConn undergrad who asked him as he strolled by.

It gave the 10,166 other fans in attendance a chance to play the largest game of “Where’s Waldo?” in history as Bouknight traveled through sections 102 and 104 as the game continued to be played.

A UConn athletic department official, Cat Zuppani, followed him closely throughout his journey, trying hard not to seem too exasperated by each photo opportunity and pit stop Bouknight made.

Diehard fans of the old TV series “NYPD Blue” will remember Mike Roberts as a recurring character on the show, appearing as a rather inept former detective in several episodes.

The college basketball referee with that name is actually one of the better ones the sport has, but he and his colleagues Saturday were calling for the real police when Bouknight at first refused to leave his seat.

It’s unclear what exactly the UConn Police might do if they had actually responded to referee Tony Chiazza’s summons. After all, at least one of them took a selfie with Bouknight during his sojourn around the basketball venue in Storrs.

In the end, Bouknight acquiesced to Roberts’ wishes to vacate his seat, though of course he didn’t actually leave the arena floor.

The Huskies (19-7, 10-5 Big East) didn’t seem affected by Bouknight’s antics. They settled down after a shaky start to the second half, mostly because of point guard R.J. Cole’s re-entry into the game and stellar play afterward, and held off Xavier to win their third straight game.

The UConn players, who got to spend some time with Bouknight on the court before the game, were happy to see him.

“It was great to see Bouk. He brought energy on the sidelines. I respected that, I appreciate that,” UConn forward Tyler Polley said. “It is what it is when it comes to that (ejection), I’m not going to speak too much on that. But I love to see Bouk back around. I miss playing with him.”

Without the benefit of any pearls to clutch, we are for the most part left to laugh off Bouknight’s return trip to Gampel.

Neill Ostrout is the sports editor of the Journal Inquirer.