Presidents Day closings in Green Country

By FOX23.com News Staff
 19 hours ago
Many government offices and schools are closed for Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 21. The following are some city offices and schools that will be closed. Check your city’s or school’s website to see if it’s closed on Presidents Day.

City offices

Schools

City of Tulsa offices will remain open Monday, as well as the City of Sapulpa offices.

Tulsa Botanic Garden will stay open Monday and is offering half price admission to anyone with the same last name as a U.S. president.

