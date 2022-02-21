Presidents Day closings in Green Country
Many government offices and schools are closed for Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 21. The following are some city offices and schools that will be closed. Check your city’s or school’s website to see if it’s closed on Presidents Day.
City offices
- City of Bixby offices closed Monday
- Broken Arrow City Hall offices closed Monday
- City of Claremore offices closed Monday
- City of Owasso offices closed Monday
- City of Sand Springs offices closed Monday
Schools
- Bixby Public Schools off Monday
- Broken Arrow Public Schools off Monday
- Claremore Public Schools off Monday
- Owasso Public Schools off Monday
- Sand Springs Public Schools off Monday
- Sapulpa Public Schools off Monday
- Tulsa Public Schools is on mid-winter break all week from Feb. 21 through Feb. 25.
City of Tulsa offices will remain open Monday, as well as the City of Sapulpa offices.
Tulsa Botanic Garden will stay open Monday and is offering half price admission to anyone with the same last name as a U.S. president.
