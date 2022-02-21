Adamec: Williams dazzles as Huskies dominate

Connecticut's Christyn Williams goes up for a basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgetown, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Jessica Hill

HARTFORD — It was Christyn Williams’ way of welcoming Georgetown graduate student Kaylin West to the Big East.

The UConn women’s basketball team’s senior guard took an outlet pass from freshman Caroline Ducharme in the third quarter Sunday and had a one-on-one race to the basket with West. Her hesitation move made the transfer from Coastal Carolina lose her balance and Williams went to the other side of the basket for a left-handed layup that left the XL Center roaring and the Huskies’ bench besides itself.

“It is kind of a flashback (to high school),” Williams said with a smile. “You don’t see that too often in college. So that was just shocking.

“I did not know she fell like that. I was focused on making the layup. That was crazy. I’m sorry to the girl for that.”

The move was spectacular and the highlight of another solid effort for the Little Rock, Arkansas native.

She had a game-high 19 points to go with two rebounds, five assists, and a pair of steals as No. 10 UConn rolled past Georgetown 90-49 at the XL Center.

Williams saw 32 minutes of action which dropped her season average to 35.6, which ranks fourth in the Big East. With 5:40 left, Auriemma gave her some extra time because he wanted to keep Ducharme’s minutes down in her second game back after missing four due to a head injury. Williams had assists on baskets by freshman Amari DeBerry and sophomore Piath Gabriel and her 3-pointer allowed her to become the 17th UConn player to score 1,700 career points.

“She’s healthy,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “Whenever we need to rest somebody, put Christyn in. When somebody needs a breather, put Christyn in. So she’s get the most minutes. Nika (Mühl) has had her issues, Caroline has had her issues, and Azzi (Fudd) has had her issues. So you have all these things going on and you go, ‘Christyn hasn’t had any.’ ”

Auriemma then knocked on the wooden table he was sitting at.

“So far it’s worked out,” he added. “Plus, she’s a senior. I always try to when there’s extra minutes to be had to give them to the seniors. They don’t have that many more games left at UConn. And she’s making the most of them. She’s been pretty consistent.”

UConn had 10 players available for the second straight game and for the second time in a row got something from everyone.

Auriemma had his top eight see action within the first seven minutes. Six played between 22 and 25 minutes. The blowout was a chance to give Dorka Juhász, who has dealt with right foot issues, a break and she was limited to 13 minutes. She still had eight points and five rebounds.

“It’s so refreshing,” Williams said. “It’s like a breath of fresh air. Just being able to be subbed during the game is very helpful. It’s the end of the season and we’re going to have a long stretch of games. I feel like we can help our bodies recover easier. It really makes a difference in practice, too.”

Speaking of practice, Paige Bueckers returned to practice on Wednesday and it was hoped she might see game action before the regular season ends this Sunday with Providence at Gampel Pavilion for Senior Day. The sophomore guard was animated on the bench and was not wearing her brace on her left knee.

The waiting game, though, is still on.

“There are some really good days where she feels like, ‘I could play tomorrow,’ and there are days where she’s reminded, ‘No, you can’t,” Auriemma said. “There are more good days than not, but she’s not going to be playing in this coming week, let’s put it that way. You’re not going to see her Wednesday, Friday, or Sunday.

“What does the Big East tournament look like? I don’t know. When you’re coming off an injury the one that knows when it’s time is the athlete themselves. The athletic trainers can do their job. The doctors can do their job. The strength coaches can do their job and everybody can say ‘We’re right there.’ But the kid has to feel like she’ right there.”

With four wins in a row following their loss to Villanova, the Huskies feel like they’re getting to where they need to be with their Big East tournament quarterfinal game 12 days away.

“It’s awesome to see everybody come in and contribute,” Mühl said. “When we have everybody healthy and available, we feed off each other’s energy. We’re still missing the most important part of the team, but she’s coming back soon. We can’t wait for that, but it’s good to have everybody healthy.”

Carl Adamec is a Journal Inquirer staff writer. He has covered the UConn women’s basketball team for 33 years.