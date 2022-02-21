ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation offers free paint for community projects in partnership with local hardware stores

By Fillmore County Journal
Fillmore County Journal
 1 day ago

OWATONNA, MN, February 15, 2022 – Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF), in partnership with regional hardware stores, will be accepting applications for free paint and coating products for community mural, community welcome sign or historic structure projects through its Paint the Town Grant program. This grant opportunity is...

fillmorecountyjournal.com

Reuters

Putin orders troops to Ukraine after recognizing breakaway regions

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. A Reuters witness saw tanks and other military hardware moving through...
POLITICS
CBS News

Michigan coach Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season after hitting Wisconsin assistant, sparking brawl

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard has been suspended for five games, which accounts for the remainder of the regular season, for his role in Sunday's brawl at the conclusion of the team's loss to Wisconsin, the Big Ten announced Monday. Howard struck a Wisconsin assistant coach during the postgame handshakes, sparking a short brawl between the two teams.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS News

Colombia becomes latest Latin American nation to partially decriminalize abortion

Colombia's top court on Monday ruled to decriminalize abortion during the first 24 weeks of pregnancy, marking what advocates say is a "triumph for human rights." Abortion has been allowed in Colombia since 2006, but only for three circumstances: when it poses a risk to the life or health of the person who is pregnant, there are life-threatening fetal issues, or when the pregnancy is a result of rape, incest, or non-consensual artificial insemination.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

