Consumers Energy Helping Michigan’s Electric Vehicle Drivers Charge Up

Consumers Energy is making it easier for you to drive around Michigan.

Monday morning, the power company announced they will install 200 electric vehicle chargers throughout Michigan by the end of 2023.

100 of the chargers will be fast chargers.

They believe this will help make it more realistic and convenient for Michiganders to drive electric vehicles.

“Whether you’re in Traverse City, Mackinaw City, or everywhere in between, you’re going to have the charging you need to keep going on your trips,” said Brian Wheeler, Consumers Energy Spokesperson. “We expect that we’re going to be powering 1 million electric vehicles in the communities we serve by 2030.”

Consumers Energy also offers electric vehicle drivers a $500 rebate for an at-home charger.