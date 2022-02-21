ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Consumers Energy Helping Michigan’s Electric Vehicle Drivers Charge Up

By Meredith St. Henry
 22 hours ago

Consumers Energy is making it easier for you to drive around Michigan.

Monday morning, the power company announced they will install 200 electric vehicle chargers throughout Michigan by the end of 2023.

100 of the chargers will be fast chargers.

They believe this will help make it more realistic and convenient for Michiganders to drive electric vehicles.

“Whether you’re in Traverse City, Mackinaw City, or everywhere in between, you’re going to have the charging you need to keep going on your trips,” said Brian Wheeler, Consumers Energy Spokesperson. “We expect that we’re going to be powering 1 million electric vehicles in the communities we serve by 2030.”

Consumers Energy also offers electric vehicle drivers a $500 rebate for an at-home charger.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Traverse City, MI
A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

