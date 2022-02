Potsdam, N.Y. — State Police are asking for the public’s help with the investigation into the death of SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth Howell on Friday night. Police arrested Michael J. Snow, of Massena, on Saturday and charged him with second-degree murder. Now they are asking if anyone saw him or his gray Honda Civic with NY registration KVE2731 on that day. The car has damage to the driver side door, State Police said.

