Atlus Announces Soul Hackers 2, But It's Not Coming To Switch

By Liam Doolan
Nintendo Life
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate [Mon 21st Feb, 2022 12:15 GMT]: Atlus has just revealed Soul Hackers 2 during a livesteam – but it's sadly not coming to Switch. In a war between devil summoners, it is up to Ringo and her team to decrypt destiny and save the world from apocalypse....

