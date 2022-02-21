ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police release photos, need help identifying suspects in shooting that killed delivery man to Mississippi Dollar General

Police have released photos and are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects involved in a shooting that accidentally killed a man who was delivering produce to a Jackson Dollar General.

Jackson Police say Tarik Domino, 45, was delivering produce with his company, Capitol City Produce, at a Dollar General on Clinton Boulevard, when two individuals started an altercation with each other.

Police say that one individual pulled out a weapon, and fired at the other individual, accidentally striking Domino on the left side of the body.

Domino was taken to UMMC by AMR, where he died from his injuries.

Comments / 30

RHAMBY
19h ago

I am so sick of reading articles like this. I'm amazed at the number of people in the world that didn't receive proper home training!

Reply(6)
18
Ron James
16h ago

You don't accidently murder someone if he had kept his weapon inside his pants and handled it like a man..Another man would still be alive to see his kids.

Reply(1)
10
David Teitelman
17h ago

It only showed 1 suspect & victim. The shell remove from the surviving victim will be used to trace the gun. As long as the weapon wasn't stolen, police will have a lead to the 1 suspect ... who will rat on the killer with no available pictures ... if he doesn't want the additional charge of 2nd degree murder. This is why cameras play a huge part in fighting crime! Own & register your guns, but buy & place security cameras around your property. This will contribute to a more secure wold for all of us!

Reply
7
Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

