Police release photos, need help identifying suspects in shooting that killed delivery man to Mississippi Dollar General
Police have released photos and are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects involved in a shooting that accidentally killed a man who was delivering produce to a Jackson Dollar General.
Jackson Police say Tarik Domino, 45, was delivering produce with his company, Capitol City Produce, at a Dollar General on Clinton Boulevard, when two individuals started an altercation with each other.
Police say that one individual pulled out a weapon, and fired at the other individual, accidentally striking Domino on the left side of the body.
Domino was taken to UMMC by AMR, where he died from his injuries.
