Police: Man shot, killed at downtown Rapid City bar

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Closing arguments were expected Tuesday in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights, with jurors to get the case after a month of testimony. Thomas Lane was the final officer to present his defense,...
MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. A Reuters witness saw tanks and other military hardware moving through...
MOSCOW/DONETSK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The United States and its European allies are set to announce fresh sanctions against Russia on Tuesday after President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, deepening Western fears of a new war in Europe. The Ukrainian military said two soldiers were killed...
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — They chased, shot and killed a running Black man who was unarmed and committed no crimes, and left a trail of racist text messages and social media posts in the months and years before the shooting. Whether the three white men previously found guilty of...
Juwan Howard, the head coach of the University of Michigan men’s basketball team, was suspended for the rest of the regular season for his part in a postgame fracas in which he appeared to strike a University of Wisconsin assistant coach in the head. Big Ten Conference officials ruled...
Washington — The U.S. has "credible information" indicating that Russia is compiling lists of specific Ukrainians "to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation," a top diplomat told the United Nations in a letter obtained by CBS News on Monday. The letter to the United Nations...
Medina Spirit has been stripped of his 2021 Kentucky Derby title following a positive drug test, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announced Monday. The official winner is now the second-place horse, Mandaloun. The news comes more than two months after Medina Spirit collapsed and died following a workout at Santa...
