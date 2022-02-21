OpenSea NFT heist: Attackers make off with millions of digital assets

How to bitcoin in 2022: There are more options than ever. Here is where to start. Flying Logos/Wikimedia Commons. The pandemic has accelerated the rise of a cashless economy. While the years leading up to it saw customers adopting new digital payment habits, such as an increasing preference for contactless payments and online card payments. For example, less than one in five Singaporeans now prefer using cash to electronic payment options in Singapore.

