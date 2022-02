Looking back at it a decade later, it's shocking that The Darkness 2 never received a sequel. With its violent action, volatile hero, and visceral framing, developer Digital Extremes was able to deliver a faithful adaptation of Top Cow's beloved comic book series and a shooter that found good distance between its peers. Where Borderlands 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, Far Cry 3, and Halo 4 would all release in 2012 with an ambition to push the FPS genre forward in one way or another, it always felt as if The Darkness 2 was most concerned with giving us a damned good time. It's a great shame the blood-soaked party didn't continue into The Darkness 3 and beyond.

