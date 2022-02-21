ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Woman allegedly drove drunk through crime scene, threatened to assault Memphis police

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 19 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after allegedly driving drunk through a crime scene then threatening to assault police.

On Feb. 20, Memphis Police officers responded to a DUI call at S. Third and E. Mitchell just after 6 p.m.

According to an affidavit, officers responded to an accident at the intersection of S. Third and W. Mitchell.

Police stopped all southbound traffic using crime scene tape and squad cars.

Police then saw a maroon Audi Q5 with dark tinted windows and altered expired drive-out tags driving through the crime scene tape, according to the affidavit.

The driver was identified as Taylar Hardy, 27.

When police asked her to get out of the car, she refused; police then had to had to help her out of the vehicle, the affidavit said.

According to police, officers could smell alcohol on Hardy’s breath and she was stumbling.

Police said Hardy was very combative and made several threats to assault officers.

They put her in the squad car and searched her vehicle.

Inside, they found an open bottle of tequila and three packs of THC gummy candies, records show.

Hardy was taken to the DUI office at the Austin Peay Police Station, where she failed three field sobriety tests.

The Audi was towed from the scene and Hardy was taken to Jail East, police said.

She’s charged with DUI, No Driver’s License, Open Container Law, Public Intoxication, Reckless Driving and Violation of Vehicle Registration.

