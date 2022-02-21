ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé Turns Heads On Instagram In A Fiery Red Latex Mini—Her Curves Are Unreal!

By Marissa Matozzo
 19 hours ago
Shutterstock

As proven time and time again, no one can ever rock a red dress quite like Beyoncé. The Lemonade hitmaker, 41, just donned a skintight, bright red latex dress that showed off her incredible curves and tiny, tiny waistline on Instagram to promote her Adidas x IVY PARK collection, Ivy Heart. In the campaign shoot, Queen Bey flaunted her stunning figure in several all-red outfits, but this latex frock stopped us in our tracks!

The “Formation” singer shared a gorgeous video (that opened with her in the dress) with her 238 million IG followers on February 9th, indicating that her collection would then be available online via Adidas and in select stores. The faux leather tank dress cinched at Beyoncé’s waist, showing off her super-toned thighs.

Drawing attention to her décolletage, the Lion King star unzipped a matching cropped faux leather puffer jacket over the low-cut dress for a revealing and sizzling look. To top it all off, she added a crimson baseball cap and elbow-length, fitted gloves for a red-hot ensemble we’ll never forget!

Another notable aspect of this look is Beyoncé’s hair— trimmed into a blunt, sleek bob with bangs. Her caramel-colored locks framed her beautiful face and she completed it all with a rounded, blended, 60’s-inspired eyeliner look and coral, glossy lipstick.

One thing is for sure— like so many of her iconic fits, we’re “crazy in love” with this look!

