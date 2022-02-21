ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday Memories: Lincoln School students hatch a perfect art project for Presidents Day

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=209cep_0eKZHiAJ00

Fifth-graders at Lincoln School decided they had to break a few eggs to create the perfect Presidents Day decoration.

They used painted egg cartons to create a wall-sized American flag to hang in a stairway landing. In this 1980 Blade archive photo, students Jerri Lyn Campbell, left, and William Morrison put finishing touches on the 4 by 8-foot flag. Presidents Day, as it is commonly called, became a federal holiday in 1879 commemorating Washington’s birthday on Feb. 22.

The day was changed to the third Monday in February as part of the Uniform Holiday Act in 1971.

Four presidents were born in February: George Washington, William Henry Harrison, Abraham Lincoln, and Ronald Reagan.

Go to thebladevault.com/memories to purchase more historical photos taken by our award-winning staff of photographers, past and present, or to purchase combinations of stories and photos.

Primetimer

Apple TV+'s Lincoln's Dilemma will offer something new to people who think they know everything about Abraham Lincoln

"While there's no shortage of Abraham Lincoln biographies out there, very few trace the former president's evolution on the issue of slavery as closely and compassionately as Lincoln's Dilemma," says Abigail Covington. "Even the most devoted amateur historians will learn something new from this series. Directed by Barak Goodman and Jacqueline Olive and available in four installments on Apple+, Lincoln’s Dilemma revisits America’s Civil War era, paying particular attention to President Lincoln’s journey towards embracing emancipation. At the heart of Lincoln’s Dilemma is an effort to undo two centuries worth of hagiography that the series contends has flattened this deeply enigmatic president into a two-dimensional character, as uncomplicated and convenient as a superhero. It’s a mighty and necessary goal, one that the docuseries achieves—then overcomplicates."
ENTERTAINMENT
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Lincoln’s Dilemma’ On Apple TV+, A Docuseries About Abraham Lincoln’s Complex Road To Emancipating America’s Enslaved People

Presidents’ Day weekend brings us not one but two docuseries takes on Abraham Lincoln’s legacy, especially with regards to his significant role in emancipating America’s enslaved people and abolishing the institution from the country. The first of the two series, Lincoln’s Dilemma, really focuses in on how the divide over slavery led up to not only Lincoln’s election but the Civil War itself, and how Lincoln’s viewpoints and politics on the matter weren’t quite what everyone was taught in school.
TV & VIDEOS
