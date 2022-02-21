Monday Memories: Lincoln School students hatch a perfect art project for Presidents Day

Fifth-graders at Lincoln School decided they had to break a few eggs to create the perfect Presidents Day decoration.

They used painted egg cartons to create a wall-sized American flag to hang in a stairway landing. In this 1980 Blade archive photo, students Jerri Lyn Campbell, left, and William Morrison put finishing touches on the 4 by 8-foot flag. Presidents Day, as it is commonly called, became a federal holiday in 1879 commemorating Washington’s birthday on Feb. 22.

The day was changed to the third Monday in February as part of the Uniform Holiday Act in 1971.

Four presidents were born in February: George Washington, William Henry Harrison, Abraham Lincoln, and Ronald Reagan.

