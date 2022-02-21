Team U.S.A. Finishes in 5th in Winter Olympics Medal Count

There are no more medals up for grabs at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Finland defeated the Russian Olympic Committee in men’s hockey to earn the final gold of the Beijing Games. Meanwhile, the ROC took the last remaining silver. With the men’s hockey competition over, all 109 events at...
Here is the final medal table of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Norway wins, with 37 overall medals, of which 16 gold medals, ahead of Germany (27 overall medals) and China (15 overall medals). USA in 4th place and off the podium, with 25 overall medals, of which 8 gold medals.
Sui Wenjing and Han Cong exploded from their seats in the kiss-and-cry area, and a small and carefully chosen crowd of Chinese fans in the stands did the same, the moment their scores were read in the pairs event at the Beijing Olympics. Four years after a crushing disappointment at...
Team USA finished in an unfamiliar spot in the snowboarding medal standings for the 2022 Winter Olympics. Entering the Beijing Games, the United States had either won the most or finished tied for the most snowboarding medals at each Olympics since the sport debuted in 1998. That streak came to...
Much like the glitter she wears on her cheeks, Team USA‘s Jessie Diggins’ first and second career Olympic medals came with sparkling fashion marked by furious sprints. Her third Olympic medal, however, required a long slog. But the result is just as shiny. MORE WINTER OLYMPICS COVERAGE: The...
Kamila Valieva's first Olympics were controversial, to say the least. The 15-year-old Russian figure skater entered the 2022 Beijing Games as a frontrunner in her sport after dominating the 2022 European Championships. But after leading Russia to a win in the figure skating team event, she tested positive for a banned heart medication.
Great Britain's women's curling team powered to a 10-3 win over Japan to take gold on Sunday. This was skipper Eve Muirhead's fourth Olympics and she finally has the gold she's so desperately wanted. The feat came 20 years after Great Britain's last gold in curling, which came back at Salt Lake City 2002 when Rhona Martin's rink won there.
Team USA's Elana Meyers Taylor won a historic bronze medal at the two-woman bobsled event, becoming the most decorated Black athlete in Winter Olympics history, with five medals. Meyers Taylor, teaming up with bobsledder Sylvia Hoffman, finished at 4:05:48. She punched her fist in the air as she reached the...
The last medals have been awarded in Beijing, and competition across 109 events is complete. Before the eyes of the Olympic movement turn to Paris, host of the 2024 Summer Games, let's look back at the final medal table from Beijing. By default, the table is ordered by the number of gold medals:
The Beijing Winter Olympics have closed with IOC chief Thomas Bach hailing a smoothly run event and a "safe Games" in the midst of the Covid pandemic, but the gold medals were overshadowed by a doping controversy. The Games ended on Sunday in the "Bird's Nest" stadium, just as they...
The GB women's curling captain, Eve Muirhead, has said it "really hasn't sunk in" that she's finally won a gold medal at her fourth Olympics. She praised the rest of her team - all of them making their Olympic debut. Muirhead, who became the youngest ever Olympic skip at 19...
The Yanqing National Sliding Centre has closed its doors on a jam-packed Olympic season. For the first time since 1998, Jamaica entered a four-man team. Several of the sports’ greats went out on top, winning medals amid rumors that they might be retiring before 2026. Germany led all countries...
Eve Muirhead led Great Britain to their first gold medal at the Winter Olympics after a superb 10-3 victory over Japan in the women’s curling final.The Team GB skip, alongside Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds and Hailey Duff, also secured a first curling gold medal in 20 years. Muirhead played a pivotal role after executing a fine shot in the seventh end to take out Japan’s only stone in the house to snatch four points, stretching their lead to 8-2.And it proved too much for Fujisawa Satsuki’s team and served as redemption for Muirhead after Team GB lost against the same...
Curling saved an otherwise disappointing Winter Olympics for Great Britain as Eve Muirhead and Bruce Mouat led their rinks to gold and silver medals respectively.Those were the only British medals in Beijing, a step back from five-medal hauls at each of the last two winter Games and short of UK Sport’s target of between three and seven.Here the PA news agency looks at some of the key data behind Great Britain’s performances in Beijing.UK Sport’s world class programme, aimed at supporting athletes with podium potential, allocated £5.25million to curling which was rewarded handsomely.Mouat and Jennifer Dodds were edged out in...
A heady mix of spectacular action has been served up at Beijing 2022. There have been twists, turns and tumbles as almost 3,000 athletes from 91 nations competed. After 109 gold medals were won, what are the key stats from this Winter Olympics? BBC Sport and Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis at Nielsen Gracenote, take a look...
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app. The Beijing Winter Olympics came to a close on Sunday in a touching ceremony. Almost 3,000 athletes...
