Team U.S.A. Finishes in 5th in Winter Olympics Medal Count

By Zach Taylor
wtaw.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Winter Olympics have officially wrapped up in Beijing. Norway...

wtaw.com

NBC Sports

Olympic Medal Count 2022: See Who Won The Most Overall and Gold Medals

There are no more medals up for grabs at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Finland defeated the Russian Olympic Committee in men’s hockey to earn the final gold of the Beijing Games. Meanwhile, the ROC took the last remaining silver. With the men’s hockey competition over, all 109 events at...
SPORTS
Financial World

FINAL MEDAL TABLE AT BEIJING 2022

Here is the final medal table of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Norway wins, with 37 overall medals, of which 16 gold medals, ahead of Germany (27 overall medals) and China (15 overall medals). USA in 4th place and off the podium, with 25 overall medals, of which 8 gold medals.
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Relive the Best Snowboarding Moments of the 2022 Winter Olympics

Team USA finished in an unfamiliar spot in the snowboarding medal standings for the 2022 Winter Olympics. Entering the Beijing Games, the United States had either won the most or finished tied for the most snowboarding medals at each Olympics since the sport debuted in 1998. That streak came to...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Jessie Diggins wins Olympic silver in gritty 30km, final medal for Team USA

Much like the glitter she wears on her cheeks, Team USA‘s Jessie Diggins’ first and second career Olympic medals came with sparkling fashion marked by furious sprints. Her third Olympic medal, however, required a long slog. But the result is just as shiny. MORE WINTER OLYMPICS COVERAGE: The...
SPORTS
Sports
ESPN

Winter Olympics 2022: GB claim gold with victory in women's curling final

Great Britain's women's curling team powered to a 10-3 win over Japan to take gold on Sunday. This was skipper Eve Muirhead's fourth Olympics and she finally has the gold she's so desperately wanted. The feat came 20 years after Great Britain's last gold in curling, which came back at Salt Lake City 2002 when Rhona Martin's rink won there.
SPORTS
The Independent

Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
PUBLIC SAFETY
theScore

Final Beijing 2022 medal count: Norway breaks record, U.S. outside top 3

The last medals have been awarded in Beijing, and competition across 109 events is complete. Before the eyes of the Olympic movement turn to Paris, host of the 2024 Summer Games, let's look back at the final medal table from Beijing. By default, the table is ordered by the number of gold medals:
WORLD
International Business Times

Beijing Olympics Closes After Golden Moments And Doping Storm

The Beijing Winter Olympics have closed with IOC chief Thomas Bach hailing a smoothly run event and a "safe Games" in the midst of the Covid pandemic, but the gold medals were overshadowed by a doping controversy. The Games ended on Sunday in the "Bird's Nest" stadium, just as they...
WORLD
NBC Sports

Meyers Taylor, Freidrich Headline Historic Bobsled Runs at 2022 Olympics

The Yanqing National Sliding Centre has closed its doors on a jam-packed Olympic season. For the first time since 1998, Jamaica entered a four-man team. Several of the sports’ greats went out on top, winning medals amid rumors that they might be retiring before 2026. Germany led all countries...
SPORTS
The Independent

Eve Muirhead leads Great Britain to first gold medal at Winter Olympics in women’s curling

Eve Muirhead led Great Britain to their first gold medal at the Winter Olympics after a superb 10-3 victory over Japan in the women’s curling final.The Team GB skip, alongside Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds and Hailey Duff, also secured a first curling gold medal in 20 years. Muirhead played a pivotal role after executing a fine shot in the seventh end to take out Japan’s only stone in the house to snatch four points, stretching their lead to 8-2.And it proved too much for Fujisawa Satsuki’s team and served as redemption for Muirhead after Team GB lost against the same...
SPORTS
The Independent

Team GB fall short of Winter Olympic medal target despite curling continuing gold streak

Curling saved an otherwise disappointing Winter Olympics for Great Britain as Eve Muirhead and Bruce Mouat led their rinks to gold and silver medals respectively.Those were the only British medals in Beijing, a step back from five-medal hauls at each of the last two winter Games and short of UK Sport’s target of between three and seven.Here the PA news agency looks at some of the key data behind Great Britain’s performances in Beijing.UK Sport’s world class programme, aimed at supporting athletes with podium potential, allocated £5.25million to curling which was rewarded handsomely.Mouat and Jennifer Dodds were edged out in...
WORLD
BBC

Winter Olympics: Beijing 2022 - all the best stats

A heady mix of spectacular action has been served up at Beijing 2022. There have been twists, turns and tumbles as almost 3,000 athletes from 91 nations competed. After 109 gold medals were won, what are the key stats from this Winter Olympics? BBC Sport and Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis at Nielsen Gracenote, take a look...
SPORTS
Reuters

Kilty devastated after losing medal for Ujah doping violation

Feb 19 (Reuters) - British sprinter Richard Kilty said he missed out on sending his son to school with an Olympic medal because team mate Chijindu Ujah failed to adhere to rules that would have prevented his positive dope test and their Tokyo silvers being stripped. Britain were stripped of...
SPORTS
BBC

Winter Olympics: Closing ceremony marks ends of 2022 Beijing Games

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app. The Beijing Winter Olympics came to a close on Sunday in a touching ceremony. Almost 3,000 athletes...
SPORTS

