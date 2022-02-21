ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Courage is what most of us want, but few of us have

By Jim Elliott
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bn9db_0eKZFygb00

Courage is a virtue that Americans value in our culture.

An act of courage transcends ideology, it is a personal characteristic that belongs to the individual or group and to call it bravery without thought of personal consequences is as good a definition as any. We award medals for it. It is the soldier who risks his life to save those of others just as much as it is the passerby who jumps into rushing waters to save a drowning child. It is a strictly personal quality, and we recognize a courageous act even if we disagree with the cause in which it is performed. It is doing what you believe is morally and ethically right without regard to personal safety or gain. That quality exists, albeit more seldom than it should, in politicians, too.

When America finally joined the ranks of the thirty-odd industrialized nations of the world in providing—or at least expanding—healthcare insurance for all citizens, Montana Sen. Max Baucus was front and center in securing agreement on a bill that would pass Congress. It didn’t please everybody, especially Baucus’ Democratic supporters in Montana who, as partisan ideologues, didn’t think of taking into account that politics is the art of the possible and that Baucus was trying to put together not only something that would help the American people but would have the votes to become a reality.

As Baucus moved forward, largely on his own, it seemed, I watched as his approval ratings went lower and lower, especially among members of his own political party. It was becoming obvious that his chances of getting re-elected that year were approaching slim-to-none, but he kept plugging away at getting what he thought was the best deal for Americans and was responsible in large part for the Affordable Care Act, commonly called “Obamacare.” After serving Montanans longer than any other Senator, 36 years, his efforts to do what he thought was right also eroded his political base, and he chose not to run for re-election.

I admired his courage.

Now there is Liz Cheney, reviled by most in her political party for standing up for what she believes in which is getting to the bottom of the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and for voting to impeach the President for what she believed was his responsibility in causing the insurrection. I want to be clear in stating that I don’t agree with her politics anymore than I did with those of her father, former Vice-President Dick Cheney, but I admire her courage.

Whenever a politician takes a stand on an issue with which other members of their political party disagree the outraged pundits and fellow party members assign an ulterior motive to the action lest it be seen for what it actually is—a courageous act. Think as I might, I can’t come up with anything that she might have to gain that would outweigh what she stands to lose.

Political power? Not hardly, not in the party she has outraged. Monetary gain from a best-selling exposé telling all the juicy bits? How she sabotaged a successful political career to cash in on the story? I just think that’s not her style. Maybe a top job at a big corporation where, by some strange quirk, they are not looking for team players. Possibly somebody can come up with the self-serving ulterior motive here, but I can’t.

Nope, to me it looks like a case of taking a stand on principle, a belief in the United States Constitution and the American institutions and principles that fewer and fewer seem to hold in respect. Oh yeah, and an inborn sense of right and wrong. Whatever her reasons are, they are not something that she can take to the bank. But she can get up every morning and look in the bathroom mirror and see there a person who has been true to her beliefs.

The post Courage is what most of us want, but few of us have appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

How far, how fast Montana’s reputation has fallen

As most people know, building a good reputation doesn’t happen overnight. In the case of a state like Montana, it took a long time to become known as “The Last Best Place” — and we did it primarily due to the long-term care we took of our natural wonders. Now, only one year after the […] The post How far, how fast Montana’s reputation has fallen appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Idaho asks Congress to close Yellowstone’s ‘zone of death’ loophole

It’s called the “zone of death,” a 50 square-mile section of Yellowstone National Park adorned with meadows and waterfalls — home to grizzly bears but no people — tucked inconspicuously within Idaho.  Supposedly, according to the 2005 Georgetown Law Journal article “The Perfect Crime,” it’s a place where a poorly worded law and a constitutional […] The post Idaho asks Congress to close Yellowstone’s ‘zone of death’ loophole appeared first on Daily Montanan.
IDAHO STATE
Daily Montanan

Sidney pastor files for bankruptcy, putting a stop to a sanction hearing scheduled for Wednesday

With just 24 hours before a sanctions hearing in front of a state district court judge, Pastor Jordan Daniel “JD” Hall filed a bankruptcy petition in federal bankruptcy court in Montana. The Sidney minister, who has held numerous fundraising rallies throughout the state to contribute toward his defense, is being sued by Adrian Jawort, a […] The post Sidney pastor files for bankruptcy, putting a stop to a sanction hearing scheduled for Wednesday appeared first on Daily Montanan.
HALL, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Cheney
Person
Max Baucus
Person
Liz Cheney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Care Act#Politics#Courage#Americans#Democratic#Montanans
Salon

Romney family battle breaks out as Mitt criticizes niece's RNC effort to censure Cheney, Kinzinger

U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on September 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is planning to hold a vote to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs Supreme Court seat, with U.S. President Donald Trump expected to unveil his nominee as early as Friday or Saturday. (Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
MSNBC

Trump does himself no favors with odd claims about his finances

As break-ups go, this one was ugly. Donald Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars USA, decided this month that it no longer wanted anything to do with the former president or his business. What’s more, the auditing firm said its materials documenting Trump’s finances from 2011 to 2020 “should not be relied upon.”
POTUS
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
888K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy