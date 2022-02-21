Dozens rescued, vehicles fall in ice in Winnebago Co.

At least 25 people have been rescued across Lake Winnebago, Lake Poygan and Lake Butte des Morts between Friday evening through Saturday early morning.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, extreme weather and whiteout conditions Friday night resulted in several vehicles and ATVs to be partially submerged or fully submerged through the ice.

They said a total of eight vehicles were reported of being partially submerged or fully submerged.

Two ATVs were returned to shore.

There were three people treated and released for exposure.

Authorities also said they received a report of one collapsed shanty.

Several area emergency personnel also responded with their ice rescue boats.

Winnebago County Sheriff's Office

Winnebago County Sheriff's Office also said their agency as well as surrounding mutual aid public safety entities responded to 14 ice rescues on Lake Winnebago and Lake Poygan. They said that number does not include ice rescue events that Fond du Lac County or Calumet County may have responded to as well.

Overnight during one of the rescues on Lake Poygan, a boat from Omro Fire and Rescue became disabled and had to be assisted by Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue.

Weyauwega and Fremont emergency personnel were asked to stage around the area due to the amount of calls.

A reminder from authorities and emergency crews to be careful when going on the ice as no ice is ever 100 percent safe.

