New Iberia, LA

Child dies following mobile home fire in New Iberia

By KATC News
 19 hours ago
A 6-year-old has died following a mobile home fire Sunday afternoon in New Iberia.

Firefighters with the Iberia Parish Fire District #1 responded to the 2200 block of Hunter Drive at 3:30 pm on February 20 to a report of the fire. According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, a 6-year-old was rescued from the home and transported to a nearby hospital.

Officials say efforts were made to rescue the child from the outside of the home. The boy was transported to a local hospital but later died.

SFM Deputies have determined there were two adults and six children in the home at the time of the fire. The ages of the children range from infant to school-aged.

They say some of the children noticed the fire coming from a bedroom where a 6-year-old boy was last seen. Once alerting the adults, all occupants escaped except for the 6-year-old child. Investigators have confirmed that the fire began in the bedroom where the 6-year-old victim was pulled from, however, the cause of the investigation is still ongoing.

This investigation is in collaboration with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they are working in partnership with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.

More information will be released as it becomes available, they said.

#Mobile Home#Fire Marshal
