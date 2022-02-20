ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, GA

This is how Georgia is becoming one of the biggest hubs for Bitcoin mining, digital investing

By Justin Farmer, WSB-TV
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32zcUr_0eKZEdHx00
Generic Bitcoin FILE: Computers run through quadrillions of calculations per second to solve complex “blocks.” The confirmation of the calculation becomes the Bitcoin, an accepted currency. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Bitcoin mining businesses and digital currency investors alike are calling metro Atlanta home.

So what is Bitcoin?

Matthew Schultz, Executive Chairman of CleanSpark, which operates out of College Park, told Channel 2′s Justin Farmer that Bitcoin “started as a hobbyist thing.”

“People were mining in their basements, garages, etc., using computers to solve an algorithm that would ultimately result in the reward of a bitcoin,” Schultz said. “The currency is digital and does not have a central bank that’s controlled globally. No one person will ever have more than 51% of the network, which makes it secure.”

CleanSpark mines a few hundred Bitcoins every quarter and many of them are mined using power generated in Georgia.

[HAVE SOMETHING YOU WANT 2 INVESTIGATES TO LOOK INTO? Submit your stories ideas here]

Schultz showed Channel 2 Action News 48 mobile data centers, each with 166 Bitcoin mining computers inside.

Each of the computers runs through quadrillions of calculations per second to solve complex “blocks.”

The confirmation of the calculation becomes the Bitcoin, an accepted currency.

It’s like the way people accept value in a paper dollar. The paper itself is worth almost nothing, but society collectively agrees on the general value of a U.S. dollar.

Wednesday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m., we introduce you to a local investor who got in on Bitcoin early on and has now made millions, as well as experts who say Bitcoin is here to stay.

MORE 2 INVESTIGATES STORIES:

  • NFTs are hot with celebrities, but what are they and how do they work?

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Automaker Stellantis reaps $15B profit in 1st year of merger

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — Automaker Stellantis said Wednesday that it made 13.4 billion euros ($15.2 billion) in its first year after it was formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group and would pay out record profit-sharing checks to unionized U.S. workers. The earnings...
BUSINESS
WSB Radio

WHO works to spread COVID vaccine technology to more nations

GENEVA — (AP) — The World Health Organization is creating a global training center to help poorer countries make vaccines, antibodies and cancer treatments using the messenger RNA technology that has successfully been used to make COVID-19 vaccines. At a press briefing in Geneva on Wednesday, WHO Director-General...
WORLD
WSB Radio

S. Korea approves Pfizer's COVID vaccine for ages 5-11

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korean health officials on Wednesday approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, expanding the country's immunization program in the face of a massive omicron outbreak that is driving up hospitalizations and deaths. The Korea Disease Control and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
City
College Park, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
WSB Radio

Lowe's posts strong Q4 results on strong housing market

NEW YORK — (AP) — Lowe’s Cos., the nation's second-largest home improvement chain behind Home Depot, offered an upbeat annual outlook after reporting strong fiscal fourth-quarter results that showed a still sizzling housing market. The report, released Wednesday, follows a robust quarterly report from Home Depot. Home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSB Radio

Forbes releases billionaires list

Forbes has announced its 35th annual list of the world’s richest people for 2021. The publication said the list now encompasses 2,755 people who are billionaires, 660 more than the prior year, with a record-high number of new names to make the cut — 493, many of whom come from China and Hong Kong.
MARKETS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
32K+
Followers
55K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy