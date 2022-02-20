This is how Georgia is becoming one of the biggest hubs for Bitcoin mining, digital investing

Generic Bitcoin FILE: Computers run through quadrillions of calculations per second to solve complex “blocks.” The confirmation of the calculation becomes the Bitcoin, an accepted currency. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Bitcoin mining businesses and digital currency investors alike are calling metro Atlanta home.

So what is Bitcoin?

Matthew Schultz, Executive Chairman of CleanSpark, which operates out of College Park, told Channel 2′s Justin Farmer that Bitcoin “started as a hobbyist thing.”

“People were mining in their basements, garages, etc., using computers to solve an algorithm that would ultimately result in the reward of a bitcoin,” Schultz said. “The currency is digital and does not have a central bank that’s controlled globally. No one person will ever have more than 51% of the network, which makes it secure.”

CleanSpark mines a few hundred Bitcoins every quarter and many of them are mined using power generated in Georgia.

[HAVE SOMETHING YOU WANT 2 INVESTIGATES TO LOOK INTO? Submit your stories ideas here]

Schultz showed Channel 2 Action News 48 mobile data centers, each with 166 Bitcoin mining computers inside.

Each of the computers runs through quadrillions of calculations per second to solve complex “blocks.”

The confirmation of the calculation becomes the Bitcoin, an accepted currency.

It’s like the way people accept value in a paper dollar. The paper itself is worth almost nothing, but society collectively agrees on the general value of a U.S. dollar.

Wednesday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m., we introduce you to a local investor who got in on Bitcoin early on and has now made millions, as well as experts who say Bitcoin is here to stay.

MORE 2 INVESTIGATES STORIES:

NFTs are hot with celebrities, but what are they and how do they work?

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group