Councilwoman Kathy Horgan with Ziad Shehady, right, and schools Superintendent Jared Rumage in May, 2018. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Shehady, who quit the borough’s top unelected post last May after three years of frequent clashes over his management style, had been slated to make a presentation at the commission’s February 1, meeting but was unable to attend due to a scheduling conflict.

RED BANK, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO