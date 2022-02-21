ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

6-Year-Old Kid Killed in Drive-By Shooting While Playing Basketball With Friends

By Jamie Ross
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 22 hours ago
A 6-year-old kid has died after being shot in a drive-by shooting during a game of basketball in a Mississippi park, according to local...

State
Mississippi State
TheDailyBeast

Cops Apologize After Black Teen’s Violent Arrest Goes Viral

A California police department has issued an apology after a Black teen was forcibly thrown on the ground during an arrest—and it was all caught on camera. The video—which quickly went viral on social media—showed Rialto police officers kneeling on a teenage girl and holding her neck with their hands. The Rialto Police Department made a statement on the Feb. 11 incident on Tuesday, saying the teenage girl had refused to identify herself after being stopped for “riding an illegal street pocket bike and traveling at an unsafe speed on a residential street.”
RIALTO, CA
#Drive By Shooting#Mccomb High School#Wlbt#Wjtv
CBS New York

Funeral Held For Jayquan McKenley, 18-Year-Old Rapper Killed In Brooklyn Drive-By Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A funeral was held Friday for a teenager killed leaving a recording studio in Bedford-Stuyvesant. The funeral for Jayquan McKenley was held in Harlem. The 18-year-old rap musician was killed earlier this month in a drive-by shooting. Mayor Eric Adams called attention to McKenley’s murder and the drill rap genre that he says in partially to blame for the spike in gun violence. He met with drill rappers following McKenley’s death.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Omaha Mom Arrested After Giving Birth on Sidewalk, Leaving Infant in Freezing Cold

A Nebraska woman who gave birth on a sidewalk over the weekend has been arrested on suspicion of child felony abuse, according to Omaha authorities. An ambulance responding to a 911 call Sunday found that Trinity Shakespeare, 27, had left the area after delivering a baby boy on the pavement. The newborn, exposed to the 15-degree weather, had been covered up by bystanders. Shakespeare had previously shooed off medics earlier that morning, “adamant that [they] leave her alone” after a person with her called 911 to report that she was in pain, according to a fire battalion spokesperson. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Monday that the alleged abandonment of the baby would likely warrant a child abuse or neglect charge. Shakespeare previously lost custody of two other young children after leaving them, dirty and improperly clothed, with a self-identified “drunk” in 2018. The man, who was not the kids’ father, told police Shakespeare had seemed “buzzed,” giving him the 1- and 2-year-old by saying, “Here you go.”
OMAHA, NE
KSN News

WPD: 14-year-old killed in accidental shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a shooting that killed a 14-year-old boy over the weekend. According to police, around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, officers responded to a check shots call at a home in the 1200 block of E. Alta St. in Wichita. When they arrived, they […]
WICHITA, KS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shreveport Magazine

Mother helped her juvenile son take meth because she thought it would help him relax; the boy started hallucinating and ended up in a hospital

The 38-year-old mother allegedly held foil with heated meth while her juvenile son used a straw to take a ‘hit’. Investigators believe the mom gave the her 14-year-old son meth three separate times. A family member called the house and spoke with the boy who was hallucinating from the drugs. The mother reportedly told the unidentified relative that her son took a Xanax pill.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘I’m not going to jail if we get caught’: Girlfriend texted suspected Uber killer Calvin Crew during ride

The girlfriend of alleged Uber killer Calvin Crew is facing possible criminal charges in connection with the homicide of Christi Spicuzza, police say.Ms Spicuzza, a mother of four, pleaded for her life before allegedly being shot in the back of the head by Mr Crew and dumped in a wooded area in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, on 10 February, authorities say.Police charged the 22-year-old with homicide, robbery and tampering with evidence after recovering chilling dashboard camera footage that showed Ms Spicuzza, 38, saying: “I’m begging you, I have four kids”.Ms Spicuzza was reported missing on 11 February after she didn’t return...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Girlfriend of Alex Murdaugh’s Slain Son Sues Over Boat Crash ‘Disfigurement’

Disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been hit with fresh legal trouble thanks to a personal injury lawsuit filed by an ex-girlfriend of his murdered son. Morgan Doughty had been dating Paul Murdaugh—who was found shot dead in June 2021 along with his mother, Margaret, in a murder mystery that has captured worldwide attention—when he was involved in a 2019 boat crash that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Ex-College Basketball Star Accused of Murdering 5-Year-Old Son and Keeping His Body in Freezer for Two Years Is Now Seeking Custody of Surviving Son

A Virginia man accused of murdering his 5-year-old son and then stashing the body in a freezer is out on bond and fighting for custody of his surviving son. Kassceen Weaver, 49, is set to leave Riverside Regional Jail on a $50,000 secured bond once his Midlothian residence has been outfitted with the necessary GPS equipment. A judge issued the ruling during a 30-minute hearing on Wednesday morning in Chesterfield Circuit Court, adding that Kassceen could not have any contact with his estranged wife Dina or the couple’s surviving son.
RICHMOND, VA
Daily Mail

Teen, 18, who begged for donations to help family recover from bushfires is accused of lighting NINE blazes on her property - after her mother slammed police for not finding arsonist

A teenager has been charged with arson less than a month after asking for donations to help recover from fire damages. Shahana Shadbolt, 18, faced Perth Magistrates Court earlier this week for an alleged 'arson spree' between January 9 and February 3 in Gidgegannup, 40km northeast of Perth. Strike Force...
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

YNW Melly: New Evidence Reportedly Proves He Shot & Killed His 2 Friends

Prosecutors are reportedly working hard to try and get Florida rapper YNW Melly (Jamell Demons) into the execution chair, presenting sixty-six new pages of DNA evidence that prove that he pulled the trigger and killed his two friends, YNW Sakchaser (Anthony Williams) and YNW Juvy (Christopher Thomas Jr.) in October 2018.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

