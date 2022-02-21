ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bird flu found in New York, officials confirm

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 22 hours ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a non-commercial backyard flock of birds on Long Island in New York.

Samples from the flock were tested at the Cornell University Animal Health Diagnostic Center and confirmed at a USDA laboratory in Ames, Iowa. The USDA announced the confirmation on Saturday.

State officials: Bird flu found at 4th Indiana turkey farm

New York state officials have quarantined the site in Suffolk County and officials said birds on the affected properties “will be depopulated to prevent the spread of disease.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says the recent detections do not present an immediate public health concern.

No human cases of these viruses have been detected in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

