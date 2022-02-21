Lebanon County real estate transfers for week of Feb. 21
The following real estate transfers were recorded recently in Lebanon County:
Lebanon
Damien Heisey to Xiomara Sotomayor, 201 Chestnut St., $180,000.
Pedro and Damaris Beltre to Rafael Altreche, 29 Canal St., $65,000.
North Lebanon Township
Landmark Homes at Sweetbriar to Erwin and Josephine Dominguez, 138 Ginger Court, $339,900.
Millpond Properties to Marylyn and Matthew Mentzer, 2149 Long Lane, $330,000.
Melinda Centini to Laura Newman and Christopher Gemske, 909 Willow Lane, $255,000.
Dhaka and Phalguna Bhandari to Kevin and Suetlana Kilcoyne, property in North Lebanon Township, $415,000.
South Lebanon Township
Jose Ceballos-Hernandez to Larry Sr. and Judith Neuman, 106 Elizabeth Ave., $213,500.
Narrows Glen to Jeffrey and Sheena Conners, 116 Linda Way, $513,500.
Jared Fittery to Thomas and Emily Kocher, 2116 E. Cumberland St., $125,000.
Vida Massar to Nelson and Belkis Tejeda, property on Jill Ann Drive, $249,900.
West Lebanon Township
Donald Lyter Jr. to Ivonne Salgado and Victor Munoz, 2305 Guilford St., $182,000.
Cornwall
John A. Ovates Estate to Taylor and Ian Coots, 101 Furnace St., $180,000.
Kevin Kilcoyne to Irina Freydlina, property on the north side of Pamela Lane, $190,000.
West Cornwall Township
John C. Balmer Estate to Courtney Ewing and Elyse Ewing, 34 Birch Ave., $350,000.
Tyler and Maggie Good to Anthony Merced, 207 Riders Way, $185,000.
North Cornwall Township
Carol Schiller to Shane and Ellen Gingrich, property on "On-The-Green" Drive, $500,00
Kevin Fox to Nolan Potter and Amber Potter, 20 Stoneleigh Drive, $555,000.
Cleona
Barbara Mays to Tiffany Snyder and Raegan Lesher, 414 E. Walnut St., $282,500.
Annville
Tamara Heagy to Eric Dunn, 426 E. Main St., $167,000.
South Annville Township
Garman Builders at Mayapple LLC to Bradley Tuffy, property in Mayapple Woods, $362,274.
Justin Hine to Dania DeZapata and Felix Zapata, 667 Louser Road, $310,000.
South Londonderry Township
Nastaco LLC to Donna Deitz, property on East Main Street, $142,800.
Tamara and Robert Palmer to Ashik and Ash Rai, 471 Graystone Court, $365,000.
Joseph and Labreeska Paris to Richard Thorne and Paulette Aye, property on Timber Road, $426,000.
Ronald Wyatt Sr. to Nar and Dev Ghimire, 360 Old Farm Road, $422,000.
North Londonderry Township
Warren and Thelma Wolfe to Adam Ulrich, 77 Naftzinger Road, $221,000.
Linda Staller to Jordan and Samantha Stringer, 1110 Syner Road, $110,000.
Elaine Blouch to Tammy Gardepe and Brian Marble, 1241 Queen St., $249,000.
Isabelle Seibert to Katie Donato, property on South Price Street, $220,000.
Sherwood and o Anne Herr to Nicholas Caci and Chelsea Bowden, 24 Villa Lane, $261,000.
Sharon Hostetter to Ronald Wyatt Sr., 31 Brunswick Lane, $260,000.
East Hanover Township
Eric Bowman to Robert Petrilli and Heather Petrilli, 10456 Jonestown Road, $259,900.
Tammy and Douglas Dechert to John and Audrey Birster, 10844 Jonestown Road, $305,000.
Union Township
Robb and Denise Faller to Eric Tobias, 139 Ridge Road, $100,000.
Marvin E. Dehart Revocable Trust to Rainbow Valley Ventures, 423 Jonestown Road, $375,000.
Jonestown
Graham and Amy Musselwhite to Joel Ofray and Ashley Ofray, 127 Creek View Drive, $250,000.
Bruce and Beth Dehart to Zachary Weaber-Bowman and Marissa Nye, 313 Swatara Creek Drive, $269,900.
Scott Lebowitz to Lillith Copenhaver, 242 W. Market St., $134,000.
Bethel Township
David and Paula Anthony to Jose Hernandez and Kiara Morales, 5 Village Drive, $350,000.
Dennis Fulk to Merlin and Janelle Litzenberger, 324 Union Road, $160,000.
Jackson Township
Jeffrey Sharp and Lisa Moyer to Frederick High, 186 Gable Drive, $197,500.
Henry and Esther King to South Ramona 100 Real Estate, $375,000.
Carl Balsbaugh to Joseph and Labreeska Paris, 3 Fieldcrest Circle, $330,000.
Heidelberg Township
Martin Pfautz III and Karen Pfautz to Lanco Micro Midget Auto Racing Club, 186 Sunnyside Road, $300,000.
William and Donna Yarnell to Bradley Hoffman and Kristin Kissling, property on Mountain Road, $598,000.
Myerstown
Lee and Robin Lutz to Jennifer Yoder, 109 S. Broad St., $180,000.
Richland
Holden Dabich to Benjamin Geoghan, 21 Chesnut St., $202,100.
Millcreek Township
Levi and Malinda Stoltzfus to Matthew and Lisa Newswanger, 711 State Route 419, $145,000.
Scott Kroeck to Brandon McEvoy, 45 Fort Zellers Road, $130,000.
