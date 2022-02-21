ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

Lebanon County real estate transfers for week of Feb. 21

By Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YTDek_0eKZDDZO00

The following real estate transfers were recorded recently in Lebanon County:

Lebanon

Damien Heisey to Xiomara Sotomayor, 201 Chestnut St., $180,000.

Pedro and Damaris Beltre to Rafael Altreche, 29 Canal St., $65,000.

North Lebanon Township

Landmark Homes at Sweetbriar to Erwin and Josephine Dominguez, 138 Ginger Court, $339,900.

Millpond Properties to Marylyn and Matthew Mentzer, 2149 Long Lane, $330,000.

Melinda Centini to Laura Newman and Christopher Gemske, 909 Willow Lane, $255,000.

Dhaka and Phalguna Bhandari to Kevin and Suetlana Kilcoyne, property in North Lebanon Township, $415,000.

South Lebanon Township

Jose Ceballos-Hernandez to Larry Sr. and Judith Neuman, 106 Elizabeth Ave., $213,500.

Narrows Glen to Jeffrey and Sheena Conners, 116 Linda Way, $513,500.

Jared Fittery to Thomas and Emily Kocher, 2116 E. Cumberland St., $125,000.

Vida Massar to Nelson and Belkis Tejeda, property on Jill Ann Drive, $249,900.

West Lebanon Township

Donald Lyter Jr. to Ivonne Salgado and Victor Munoz, 2305 Guilford St., $182,000.

Cornwall

John A. Ovates Estate to Taylor and Ian Coots, 101 Furnace St., $180,000.

Kevin Kilcoyne to Irina Freydlina, property on the north side of Pamela Lane, $190,000.

West Cornwall Township

John C. Balmer Estate to Courtney Ewing and Elyse Ewing, 34 Birch Ave., $350,000.

Tyler and Maggie Good to Anthony Merced, 207 Riders Way, $185,000.

North Cornwall Township

Carol Schiller to Shane and Ellen Gingrich, property on "On-The-Green" Drive, $500,00

Kevin Fox to Nolan Potter and Amber Potter, 20 Stoneleigh Drive, $555,000.

Cleona

Barbara Mays to Tiffany Snyder and Raegan Lesher, 414 E. Walnut St., $282,500.

Annville

Tamara Heagy to Eric Dunn, 426 E. Main St., $167,000.

South Annville Township

Garman Builders at Mayapple LLC to Bradley Tuffy, property in Mayapple Woods, $362,274.

Justin Hine to Dania DeZapata and Felix Zapata, 667 Louser Road, $310,000.

South Londonderry Township

Nastaco LLC to Donna Deitz, property on East Main Street, $142,800.

Tamara and Robert Palmer to Ashik and Ash Rai, 471 Graystone Court, $365,000.

Joseph and Labreeska Paris to Richard Thorne and Paulette Aye, property on Timber Road, $426,000.

Ronald Wyatt Sr. to Nar and Dev Ghimire, 360 Old Farm Road, $422,000.

North Londonderry Township

Warren and Thelma Wolfe to Adam Ulrich, 77 Naftzinger Road, $221,000.

Linda Staller to Jordan and Samantha Stringer, 1110 Syner Road, $110,000.

Elaine Blouch to Tammy Gardepe and Brian Marble, 1241 Queen St., $249,000.

Isabelle Seibert to Katie Donato, property on South Price Street, $220,000.

Sherwood and o Anne Herr to Nicholas Caci and Chelsea Bowden, 24 Villa Lane, $261,000.

Sharon Hostetter to Ronald Wyatt Sr., 31 Brunswick Lane, $260,000.

East Hanover Township

Eric Bowman to Robert Petrilli and Heather Petrilli, 10456 Jonestown Road, $259,900.

Tammy and Douglas Dechert to John and Audrey Birster, 10844 Jonestown Road, $305,000.

Union Township

Robb and Denise Faller to Eric Tobias, 139 Ridge Road, $100,000.

Marvin E. Dehart Revocable Trust to Rainbow Valley Ventures, 423 Jonestown Road, $375,000.

Jonestown

Graham and Amy Musselwhite to Joel Ofray and Ashley Ofray, 127 Creek View Drive, $250,000.

Bruce and Beth Dehart to Zachary Weaber-Bowman and Marissa Nye, 313 Swatara Creek Drive, $269,900.

Scott Lebowitz to Lillith Copenhaver, 242 W. Market St., $134,000.

Bethel Township

David and Paula Anthony to Jose Hernandez and Kiara Morales, 5 Village Drive, $350,000.

Dennis Fulk to Merlin and Janelle Litzenberger, 324 Union Road, $160,000.

Jackson Township

Jeffrey Sharp and Lisa Moyer to Frederick High, 186 Gable Drive, $197,500.

Henry and Esther King to South Ramona 100 Real Estate, $375,000.

Carl Balsbaugh to Joseph and Labreeska Paris, 3 Fieldcrest Circle, $330,000.

Heidelberg Township

Martin Pfautz III and Karen Pfautz to Lanco Micro Midget Auto Racing Club, 186 Sunnyside Road, $300,000.

William and Donna Yarnell to Bradley Hoffman and Kristin Kissling, property on Mountain Road, $598,000.

Myerstown

Lee and Robin Lutz to Jennifer Yoder, 109 S. Broad St., $180,000.

Richland

Holden Dabich to Benjamin Geoghan, 21 Chesnut St., $202,100.

Millcreek Township

Levi and Malinda Stoltzfus to Matthew and Lisa Newswanger, 711 State Route 419, $145,000.

Scott Kroeck to Brandon McEvoy, 45 Fort Zellers Road, $130,000.

