ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, IN

Miami County organization looking to give away hundreds of prom dresses

By Eric Pointer
FOX59
FOX59
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N5iZB_0eKZCynE00

PERU, Ind. — A mother-daughter duo in Miami County is working to make prom dreams come true by giving away free dresses.

So far, The Fairy Godmother Project of Miami County has collected hundreds to give away.

It’s open to any high school-aged girls.

Karen and Kara Baker say they understand how expensive these dresses can be, and they just want anyone who wants one to have the opportunity.

PIF: Indy Learning Team working to help kids read, give them books

“I’m a high school student and I noticed as I was growing up to prom, dresses were very expensive. And I want to go to college, and I realized it’s either a dress or college. So the money that I can save from this helps me out so much, that I really want to give the same opportunity to other girls,” said Kara Baker, the vice president of the Fairy Godmother Project of Miami County.

The giveaway is happening on March 5th at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

Girls will get assigned a fairy who will take them around to choose from one of the many dresses.

Once they find the perfect one, then they can pick out shoes, jewelry and even a customized corsage.

“So we kind of live in a community that suffers from a lot of poverty. And to let a girl have the fairytale dream of having the most perfect dress ever, whether she wears it to prom or church or graduation, we’ve had it in that case. It just inspires me to continue to get more dresses and more variety because every girl should feel like a princess and have that special dress for any occasion,” said Karen Baker, the Fairy Godmother Project of Miami County president.

The dresses are donated to the organization.

“We get multiple donations. It’s either just a person wants to donate a dress because they have no use for it or outgrew it, or we have businesses that… like prom dresses: they sell them, and they just don’t want them, and they just want to help us out, they give us these donations,” said Kara Baker.

“Because of COVID they didn’t sell them. We want to get these dresses out to any high school student,” said Karen Baker.

In the past they’ve averaged around 150 to 200 girls a year, but this year since they have so many dresses, they want to get the word out so they can give away even more.

They are still taking donations for things like the corsages.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX59

Indiana bill could allow some eviction records to be sealed

INDIANAPOLIS – A bill moving forward at the Indiana Statehouse would allow some court records involving evictions to be sealed, meaning landlords wouldn’t be able to see the filings. House Bill 1214 passed the House unanimously last month and is expected to get a vote on the Senate floor within the next few days. According to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Celebrate Presidents Day with Hoosier president Harrison

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday is Presidents Day, a federal holiday, first celebrated in 1971 to honor George Washington’s birthday, which is actually Feb. 22nd.  While some businesses, offices and schools will be closed in observance, there’s at least one way to celebrate the occasion in downtown Indianapolis where you can learn more about the one and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

WATCH: Dog reunites with family almost 5 years after stolen from backyard

INDIANAPOLIS — Sherry Lowhorn of Avon, a dog foster mom, received a dog Thursday from Maggie Turner, co-owner of Misfits for Veterans, a non-profit that has helped five dogs in the last month all out of the love for volunteers. Little did they both know, this “stray” had an interesting past. “We received Kaya from […]
AVON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peru, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Miami County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Miami County, IN
Society
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Indiana Society
County
Miami County, IN
Miami County, IN
Sports
FOX59

Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 1,100

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped below 1,100 for the first time since August, according to new data from the state health department. In its latest update, the Indiana Department of Health reported 1,093 people hospitalized statewide along with 468 new cases. The agency’s dashboard puts the 7-day all-test positivity rate at 9.7% with a […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Hoosier tackles aviation mental health as attacks rise

INDIANAPOLIS — As the world navigates a once-in-a-century pandemic, hundreds of flight attendants faced new turbulence. “A lot of us don’t feel comfortable coming to work anymore,” detailed Nastassja Lewis, the founder & executive director of th|AIR|apy. “A lot of us have quit because we don’t feel safe because you just never know, ‘Will it […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prom Dresses#Indy Learning Team
FOX59

Boat, Sport & Travel Show returns to Indy after pandemic pause

INDIANAPOLIS — It may still be cold outside, but you can enjoy all the great outdoors has to offer in perfect comfort in central Indiana at the Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.  The show, like many, was canceled in 2021 due to challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic but […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Fishers High School student killed in Illinois crash

CHICAGO — An Indiana teen is dead after a multi-vehicle crash near Chicago early Saturday morning. The crash happened on I-94 southbound at 170th Street in Cook County. An initial investigation into the crash indicates a vehicle traveling southbound left the road, hit a light pole, and rolled onto the embankment. A passenger, identified as […]
CHICAGO, IL
FOX59

Trauma concerns community following Chuck E. Cheese shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The community is outraged over a deadly shooting outside a Chuck E. Cheese as children played inside. “Now we’re talking about the roots of these problems,” Community Organizer Ron Gee said. “These are affecting everybody that don’t have nothing to do with nothing!” The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

State officials: Bird flu found at 4th Indiana turkey farm

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Avian influenza has been detected in a fourth commercial poultry flock in southern Indiana, state officials said Saturday. Laboratory testing of a second commercial flock of turkeys in Greene County has come back as presumptively positive for the virus, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health said. The samples are being verified at […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
FOX59

IN Focus: Experts discuss Indiana’s next phase of the pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS – Big changes are in store this week for Indiana’s schools, long-term care facilities, and hospitals dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning on Wednesday, schools will no longer be required to conduct contact tracing or report positive cases to the Indiana Department of Health. Students will no longer need to quarantine if they’re […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy DPW makes use of warm weather to fill potholes

INDIANAPOLIS – A few days of warm, dry weather are giving crews with the Indianapolis Department of Public works a chance to fill as many potholes as possible before wintery conditions return. “You can see where the freeze-thaw cycle, combined with tens of thousands of daily commuters has been very tough on our major thoroughfares,” […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Some school systems pause diversity programs amid pushback

Educators say they are feeling the impacts of deep ideological divides around issues of diversity and equity in schools. After George Floyd’s killing at the hands of police in 2020, many school districts stepped up efforts to make schools more comfortable, inclusive places for students and staff of all backgrounds. But intense debate over how schools deal with race is leading some districts to rethink and in some cases reverse plans. Some teachers have begun canceling certain lessons. But the influence on school districts’ broader diversity, equity and inclusion programs has wider implications for hiring and how school systems prioritize spending money.
EDUCATION
FOX59

Man dies after caught in industrial door in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A man died after getting caught in an industrial door at a western Indiana steel plant, a sheriff said Saturday. First responders were dispatched Friday morning to the Steel Dynamics Heartland LLC plant in Terre Haute and found the man caught in a large roll-up industrial door, Vigo County Sheriff […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
FOX59

FOX59

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy