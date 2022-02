A British woman who made headlines for losing all of her eight babies in 1996 has died at the age of 56 after a long battle with cancer.Mandy Allwood lost all of her children at the age of 31 after she announced she was expecting octuplets with her boyfriend at the time, Paul Hudson.However, the six boys and two girls to whom she gave birth over the course of three days did not survive.Ms Allwood’s loss generated an outpouring of grief from around the world, going on to appear on Oprah’s eponymous talk show and having lunch with Princess Diana.In...

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO