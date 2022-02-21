State committee to hear bills on legalizing sports betting in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The effort to bring legalized sports betting to Missouri will be before a committee of state lawmakers in Jefferson City Tuesday.

The details of this story are appearing in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. An analysis of one bill under consideration revealed that the potential tax revenue from sports betting, which would go toward Missouri schools, could exceed $15 million per year.

Right now, casino gambling is legal in Missouri but sports betting is not allowed. Tuesday, the House Committee on Public Policy is scheduled to hear three bills on sports wagering. It’s all part of a renewed effort by some lawmakers to bring sports betting to the state. Among the supporters is Phil Christofanelli, a Republican from St. Peters. His bill is among those before the House committee Tuesday.

Until a 2018 court case, full-scale sports betting was illegal in all states except Nevada. Since then, 32 states have legalized sports wagering including Illinois. The Post-Dispatch reported that more than 20 bills have been filed in Missouri since 2019 that includes some form of sports betting. At least five bills have been introduced in the Missouri legislature this year that would allow a framework for Missourians to bet on events from Cardinals and Royals games to Chiefs and Blues contests. Details of the bills are still being worked out.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.