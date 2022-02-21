ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packed In: New York Times shines light on Spokane’s housing crisis

By Olivia Roberts
 22 hours ago
SPOKANE, Wash. — The New York Times is shining a light on Spokane’s housing crisis.

On Sunday, the national newspaper dedicated an entire article to the issue, titling the piece “The Next Affordable City Is Already Too Expensive.”

“Being an ‘it’ place was something Spokane’s leaders had long hoped for,” the article stated. “The city and its metropolitan region have spent decades trying to convince out-of-town professionals and businesses that it would be a great place to move. Now their wish has been granted, and the city is grappling with the consequences.”

The city’s housing crisis is apparent in the numbers. In the first eight months of 2021, five percent of homes in Spokane sold for less than $200,000. Five years, ago that number was 52 percent.

“Just a few years ago, a Spokane household that made the median income could afford about two-thirds of the homes on the market, according to Zillow. Now home prices are up 60 percent over the past two years, pricing out broad swaths of the populace and fomenting an escalating housing crisis marked by resentment, zoning fights and tents,” the article read.

You can read the full article here.

Comments / 10

Duane M
18h ago

If other cities and states would stop shipping the homeless to Spokane there wouldn't be a huge housing crisis..This is state made problems

Reply(1)
3
