ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral County, WV

Special prosecutors named in massive DNR poaching case; some court dates set

By Liz Beavers, Mineral Daily News-Tribune
Mineral Daily News Tribune
Mineral Daily News Tribune
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C1jfG_0eKZAqf000

KEYSER - Special prosecutors have been named, and some court dates have been set in connection with the two former Mineral County deputies charged with numerous DNR violations.

Tyler Biggs and Dalton Dolly, who were employed as Mineral County deputies when the Department of Natural Resources Police launched their investigation in December 2021, are among the eight people charged in what the West Virginia DNR is calling possibly the largest poaching case in its history.

According to Mineral County sheriff Forrest Ellifritz, Biggs and Dolly resigned from their positions before an internal investigation could be completed.

A total of 223 felony and misdemeanor charges have been filed, and the case involves at least 27 antlered bucks that were allegedly taken illegally.

Also charged is Chris Biggs, father of Tyler Biggs, who has been employed as chief of the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services. He has since been suspended from his job.

In addition five others have been charged with misdemeanors related to the investigation, which spans Mineral, Grant, Hampshire and Garrett counties.

Since the former deputies were on the county’s payroll, Mineral County prosecuting attorney Cody Pancake will not be handling the prosecution. Instead, Hampshire County prosecuting attorney Rebecca Miller will handle the charges filed in Mineral and Hampshire counties and Grant County attorney Bradley Goldizen will handle the charges filed in Grant County.

Tyler Biggs and Christopher Biggs are scheduled for pre-trail hearings in Mineral County Magistrate Court on April 8 and 10.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russia facing new sanctions after Putin recognises breakaway Ukraine regions

MOSCOW/DONETSK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The United States and its European allies are poised to announce harsh new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday after President Vladimir Putin formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, escalating a security crisis on the continent. The Ukrainian military said two soldiers were killed...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Keyser, WV
County
Mineral County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Mineral County, WV
Crime & Safety
CNN

Why Donbas is at the heart of the Ukraine crisis

Lviv, Moscow and Kyiv (CNN) — Even as Russian forces mass on Ukraine's border, the spotlight this week has swung back to the rumbling low-intensity war in eastern Ukraine and its possible role in setting the stage for a broader conflict. Over the past three days, there has been...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Biggs
Person
Rebecca Miller
Mineral Daily News Tribune

Mineral Daily News Tribune

398
Followers
240
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Keyser, WV from Keyser Mineral Daily News Tribune.

 http://newstribune.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy