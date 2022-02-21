Special prosecutors named in massive DNR poaching case; some court dates set

KEYSER - Special prosecutors have been named, and some court dates have been set in connection with the two former Mineral County deputies charged with numerous DNR violations.

Tyler Biggs and Dalton Dolly, who were employed as Mineral County deputies when the Department of Natural Resources Police launched their investigation in December 2021, are among the eight people charged in what the West Virginia DNR is calling possibly the largest poaching case in its history.

According to Mineral County sheriff Forrest Ellifritz, Biggs and Dolly resigned from their positions before an internal investigation could be completed.

A total of 223 felony and misdemeanor charges have been filed, and the case involves at least 27 antlered bucks that were allegedly taken illegally.

Also charged is Chris Biggs, father of Tyler Biggs, who has been employed as chief of the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services. He has since been suspended from his job.

In addition five others have been charged with misdemeanors related to the investigation, which spans Mineral, Grant, Hampshire and Garrett counties.

Since the former deputies were on the county’s payroll, Mineral County prosecuting attorney Cody Pancake will not be handling the prosecution. Instead, Hampshire County prosecuting attorney Rebecca Miller will handle the charges filed in Mineral and Hampshire counties and Grant County attorney Bradley Goldizen will handle the charges filed in Grant County.

Tyler Biggs and Christopher Biggs are scheduled for pre-trail hearings in Mineral County Magistrate Court on April 8 and 10.