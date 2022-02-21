ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Egan Bernal: I want to come back as quickly as possible

By Patrick Fletcher
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Egan Bernal has stated his desire to return to the highest level of cycling and has great optimism he can do so, even if he knows deep down that it might take years or indeed could never happen at all. The Colombian Ineos Grenadiers rider has made a remarkable...

www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cyclingnews

Van Vleuten storms to victory in Setmana Ciclista Valenciana

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar), true to character, attacked the mountainous third stage of the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana, attacking on the final climb, the Alto del Collao, and powering away to a commanding victory and the race lead. Van Vleuten finished almost a minute ahead of FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope's Cecilie...
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Egan Bernal
Cyclingnews

Double win for Wellens on Tour du Var stage 2

Wellens had to bury himself to chase down a nine-second gap to the Colombian, who attacked over the Col d'Eze. Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

UAE Tour 2022 rider of the day: Jasper Philipsen

Landing the first blow of the season on his sprinter rivals Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) timed his effort to perfection and won the UAE Tour opening stage. Any pre-season nerves or rustiness was blown away as the Belgian found just enough space in a hectic finish at Madinat Zayed to win on his first outing of the new season.
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giro D Italia#Trail Running#Colombian#Semana#Nctj#Durham University
Cyclingnews

Gaudu: I know I won't keep the yellow jersey at the Volta ao Algarve

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) knows that his hold on the yellow jersey at the Volta ao Algarve after winning stage 2 on the Alto da Fóia is a temporary one. A shade over twenty miles lie between the start and finish of Saturday's stage 4 time trial, and just one second separates the Frenchman in the overall standings from rouleurs like Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) and Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl). Something has to give.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Evenepoel seals Volta ao Algarve overall victory on Malhão

The 22-year-old Belgian rode the wheels of his teammate Yves Lampaert and Louis Vervaeke on the lower slopes of the steep Alto do Malhão, later accelerating to pull away a five-man winning move in the final kilometre. Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Luke Plapp makes WorldTour debut with Ineos at UAE Tour

Luke Plapp may be lining up in his first WorldTour race at the UAE Tour with the jersey of the Australian road champion on his back, but is quick to point out that winning while racing with his new team in Europe is perhaps a priority for another season. The debut year with Ineos-Grenadiers for the 21-year-old is all about taking the steps that will help benefit his long term development.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

UAE Tour: Mark Cavendish takes sprint win on stage 2

Despite the headwind sprint, Cavendish hit out early and it paid off. He burst into the lead as Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) was being led out, and the Irishman then found himself boxed in and unable to sprint. Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’...
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
France
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Cyclingnews

Volta ao Algarve stage 4 live coverage

1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 0:37:50. 7 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:30. 1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team 15:20:11. 2 Ethan Hayter (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:06. 3 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:25. 4 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:30. 5...
WORLD
Cyclingnews

McNulty buoyed by finishing second to Evenepoel in Algarve

Brandon McNulty's disappointment was evident when he crossed the finish line in Tavira after Saturday's time trial, but his Volta ao Algarve took on a different hue after he sealed second place overall with another assured display on the summit finish at Alto do Malhão. The traditional finale to...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Remco Evenepoel: I think this was my best time trial ever

Another race, another outlandish feat of strength. Remco Evenepoel has long since exhausted all superlatives during his short career as a professional. By now, there's little choice but to rinse them out and use them again. Every demonstration seems just as striking as the one that came before. The umpteenth...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Dani Martínez: Egan Bernal is a champion on and off the bike

It was the defining image of Egan Bernal's Giro d'Italia victory, and in the hours and days after his life-threatening training crash last month, it was reposted across social media as a sign of solidarity and support. The photograph showed Bernal, in pink and floundering, lost in a seemingly losing...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Annemiek van Vleuten again masters the injury comeback

It was a devastating early end to last season for Annemiek van Vleuten, crashing hard at Paris-Roubaix and facing up to a challenging recovery, but again the Movistar rider has proved how adeptly she can deliver a speedy and powerful comeback by starting 2022 with overall victory at Setmana Ciclista Valenciana.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

The Cyclists’ Alliance introduce new Rider Hotline

Riders’ union The Cyclists’ Alliance (TCA) has introduced a new ‘Rider Hotline’ service for 2022, intended to be a single point of contact for riders to file complaints, report concerns, or seek advice on a range of ethical, personal or practical issues. All queries submitted through...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews

1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy