Abortion debate stirs emotions in House

MIAMI (CBSMiami/NSF) – The Florida House is slated Tuesday to take up a proposal that would prohibit doctors from performing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. House members are scheduled to consider the abortion measure (HB 5) and the House’s proposed 2022-2023 budget during a floor session. The House Health & Human Services Committee on Thursday voted 14-7 to approve the abortion bill, which is sponsored by Rep. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, and Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers. The proposal, one of the most-controversial issues in this year’s legislative session, is similar to a Mississippi law that is being considered by the U.S. Supreme Court. A Senate version of the bill (SB 146) needs approval from the Appropriations Committee before it could be considered by the full Senate. Appropriations Chairwoman Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, is sponsoring the Senate bill. (©2022 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)

MIAMI, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO