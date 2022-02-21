ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Abortion debate stirs emotions in House

By WUWF
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA protracted House debate that ran into the wee hours Thursday morning put on display why a measure that would prohibit doctors from performing after 15 weeks of pregnancy is one of the 2022 legislative session’s most contentious proposals. Numerous lawmakers shared intimate stories and several House members...

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Republican-penned amendment declaring no constitutional right to abortion advances to full Senate

Republicans, who hold the majority in the General Assembly, appear to have adopted the strategy to circumvent Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, and his veto pen since successfully curtailing the office’s emergency powers through a referendum. The post Republican-penned amendment declaring no constitutional right to abortion advances to full Senate appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Bill to block interference in presidential vote count will ‘absolutely’ pass, Manchin says

Sen Joe Manchin is confident that legislation to protect the Electoral College certification process from interference by the losing party will pass after he joined with Republicans to doom an effort to change the Senate’s rules in order to pass a voting rights bill.Joined by Republican Sen Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mr Manchin appeared on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday to tout the legislation as a bipartisan compromise that would serve the purpose of making it harder to overturn the results of an election that actually had a chance of passage in the evenly-divided Senate.“It will solve...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC Miami

DeSantis Blasts Biden Administration on Immigration at Roundtable in Miami

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hosted a roundtable discussion in Miami Monday to voice criticism against the Biden administration's immigration policies. DeSantis was joined by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, Attorney General Ashley Moody and others at the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora. DeSantis, a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate,...
MIAMI, FL
Tampa Bay Times

15-week abortion ban passes Florida House

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida House on Wednesday passed a historic and controversial bill banning most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. In a nearly party-line 78 to 39 vote, lawmakers dealt a stinging blow to abortion rights in Florida, which has some of the strongest protections for those seeking the procedure in the south.
FLORIDA STATE
Ron Desantis
Kelli Stargel
CBS Miami

Full House to Take Up Abortion Bill

MIAMI (CBSMiami/NSF) – The Florida House is slated Tuesday to take up a proposal that would prohibit doctors from performing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. House members are scheduled to consider the abortion measure (HB 5) and the House’s proposed 2022-2023 budget during a floor session. The House Health & Human Services Committee on Thursday voted 14-7 to approve the abortion bill, which is sponsored by Rep. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, and Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers. The proposal, one of the most-controversial issues in this year’s legislative session, is similar to a Mississippi law that is being considered by the U.S. Supreme Court. A Senate version of the bill (SB 146) needs approval from the Appropriations Committee before it could be considered by the full Senate. Appropriations Chairwoman Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, is sponsoring the Senate bill. (©2022 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)
MIAMI, FL
TIME

In Blow to McCarthy, Supreme Court Says Congress Can Keep Voting from Home

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. In a functional Washington, the three branches of government have a quiet understanding: they’ll check and cajole, temper and troll. Congress has no problem denying confirmations for top Administration jobs on whims—and they do—while the White House has no trouble sending an agenda that may run counter to incumbent lawmakers’ interests down Pennsylvania Avenue. The Supreme Court can tell both to tear-up their work and start from scratch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Romney family battle breaks out as Mitt criticizes niece's RNC effort to censure Cheney, Kinzinger

U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on September 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is planning to hold a vote to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs Supreme Court seat, with U.S. President Donald Trump expected to unveil his nominee as early as Friday or Saturday. (Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Senate Republicans Are Pretending They’re Upset the GOP Condoned the Capitol Attack

Over the past four years, many members of the Republican Party have gotten extremely good at doing a little dance with extremism. It’s a cute ritual. They flirt with a transgressive policy, make sure it has every possibility of becoming part of our lives, and then publicly express grave concern and disappointment when that policy becomes widespread. The best recent example of this has been the GOP’s reaction to the Jan. 6 insurrection and the Big Lie conspiracy theories that fuel the far-right’s desire to overturn President Biden’s election win.  Politico reported Tuesday morning that Senate Republicans are “furious” with RNC...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Trump is losing to Trumpism

It’s a tiny thing, by itself an unimportant thing almost certainly — but it’s one of those things that overlaps with other little things to suddenly have weight. There was Donald Trump, filmed at a distance through some leafy plants decorating a common area at Mar-a-Lago, looking a bit put out. A few cajoling waves of his arms and his customers comply: A few seconds of applause, a couple of “Woo!” cheers, and Trump is satisfied. A double thumbs up, a little smile, and he departs.
POTUS
NBC News

GOP congresswoman shows Republicans can't have it both ways with Trump

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... President Biden goes one-on-one in interview with NBC’s Lester Holt. ... Barack Obama speaks to House Democrats. ... Another GOP ad goes after Fauci. ... Covid hospitalizations plummet. ... NBC’s Benjy Sarlin breaks down how states are flush with cash (for now)… And are you ready for some football on Sunday?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

