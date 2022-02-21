ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Vital Signs: Staying up to date on your heart health

By Taylor Leverett
foxnebraska.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKEARNEY, NEB. — According to the CDC, heart disease is still the leading cause of death here in Nebraska. Did you know that about 80% of heart disease is preventable?. Experts said that 80% can include things like our diet, managing our stress and just overall eating better....

foxnebraska.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

You Should Be Taking This Vitamin For A Stronger Heart Over 50, According To Experts

As you age, leading a healthy life becomes even more important, especially for your heart—did you know that heart disease is a leading cause of death for women in the United States? “Age is considered an independent risk factor for coronary artery disease. As we age there is a higher risk for CAD, however with aging several other risk factors become more prevalent such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity and sedentary lifestyle.” Says Dr. Jahandar Saleh, the medical director of cardiovascular services at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital. Although things like genetics and certain medications can certainly play a role, it is possible to reduce your likelihood of heart related health issues through prioritizing a balanced, fulfilling, nutrient-dense diet.
HEALTH
Well+Good

‘I’m a Cardiologist and Magnesium Has Major Benefits for Your Heart Health’

I didn’t realize how many elements on the periodic table have heart health benefits, but magnesium is an MVP. To put it simply: magnesium plays an essential role in supporting muscle, nerve, energy levels, and brain function, according to the Mayo Clinic. However, its role in signaling muscle relaxation is why it’s so essential for your cardiovascular health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kearney, NE
Local
Nebraska Health
State
Nebraska State
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The One Supplement You Should Be Taking To Strengthen Your Heart

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC? While genetics and certain medications can leave you predisposed, your lifestyle can also have a great impact on your heart health. Eating a nutritious diet is essential for your long term health, but we all lead busy lives. Sometimes you need help bridging the gap between what you’re getting enough of and what you’re losing out on. This is why supplements can be incredibly helpful additions to your wellness routine. But how do you know which ones are right for you? We asked Dr. David Sabgir, a cardiologist and founder of Walk with a Doc, about his favorite supplements when it comes to strengthening your heart health.
HEALTH
Houston Chronicle

Here are 6 healthy tips to lower your high blood pressure

Since February is American Heart Month, it’s a great time to prioritize not only your emotional heart health but your physical heart health as well. Hypertension, or high blood pressure, can increase risk for developing cardiovascular conditions like stroke or heart disease. There is a genetic component to hypertension risk, but many of the factors that set you up to have high blood pressure can be modified through nutrition, exercise, and stress management.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Health#Have Heart#Cdc#Vital Signs#Chi Health Good Samaritan
Essence

Heartburn Or Heart Disease? The Subtle Warning Signs Of A Sick Heart

A doctor shares a short list of some lesser-known clues of heart disease to be aware of. Wouldn’t it be nice if there was some kind of heads-up – perhaps an audible lub-dub – you could get when your heart is in trouble? Unfortunately, the chilling reality is you could have a heart attack that is so subtle you might confuse it for indigestion, anxiety, or a sore chest muscle. Truly, it’s not always as dramatic as in the movies. You can be caught off guard by a sick heart that doesn’t bring about profuse sweating, clinching of the chest, or gasping for air. But in real life, that’s not always how a failing heart behaves.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Chattanooga Daily News

Father has been told he only has 5 years left to live after he was refused a heart transplant because he is unvaccinated against COVID-19

The 31-year-old father-of-two has reportedly been told he only has 5 years left to live after he was refused a heart transplant because he is unvaccinated against COVID-19. The dad now has a mechanical heart pump (left ventricular assist device) which should last for up to five years. According to his family, the 31-year-old man is not an anti-vaxxer as he has all of his vaccines, but it’s just that he’s concerned about the COVID-19 vaccine because of his current cardiac crisis.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Well+Good

The Connection Between Your Pee and Heart Health Is Anything but Basic

Even if you aren’t familiar with uric acid, you’ve likely heard of gout: a painful form of arthritis that impacts around 9.2 million people in the United States. “Most everyone has heard of gout, a painful condition affecting around 4 percent of Americans caused by the accumulation of uric acid crystals in the joints,” says David Perlmutter, MD, neurologist, and author of Drop Acid. “And truly, this is pretty much the only context in which uric acid levels have traditionally been discussed.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Distractify

Mom's Ultrasound Reveals 2-Year-Old-Growth with Teeth and Hair in Viral TikTok

The human body is capable of some pretty amazing things. There have been stories of mothers deadlifting 3,000-pound cars enough off of the ground to save children's lives. People have been struck by lightning and survived, and there are folks who can sit through all of the 2012 Les Miserables film without laughing at how ginormous Hugh Jackman is in the flick (aren't they supposed to be going through a famine? The man's eating all the protein in France!)
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ClickOnDetroit.com

How healthy is your heart? How might a COVID-19 infection affect it?

February is American heart month, a time when people can focus on and learn more about the health of their heart. During a time when many people are contracting COVID, there are increasing concerns about the impact it can have on normally healthy hearts. Board certified cardiologist, Dr. Delair Gardi,...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy