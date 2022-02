Michael Jordan pulled up to this year’s NBA All-Star Game in a way that only he could. The retired Chicago Bulls legend made a surprise appearance at Sunday’s halftime ceremony honoring the 75 greatest players in NBA history. Many thought that Jordan, who owns the NASCAR team 23XI Racing, would not be at the All-Star Game after attending the Daytona 500 in Florida earlier in the day on Sunday. But Jordan hopped on a flight to Cleveland and made it on time to be honored at the NBA All-Star event.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO