The even smaller sibling of the Kodak Mini 3 Retro, a portable printer that won an Editors' Choice award in these digital pages last month, Kodak's Mini 2 Retro Portable Photo Printer ($141.99) produces miniature business-card-size (2.1-by-3.4-inch) snapshots instead of 3-by-3-inch squares. Like the Mini 3, the Mini 2 churns out good-looking images, though its prints are only about half the size of the 4-by-6-inch photos produced by Canon's Selphy CP1300 (another PCMag favorite) and HP's Sprocket Studio. Like the HP and Canon, the two Kodaks use superior dye-sublimation (often called "dye-sub") printing technology instead of the zero-ink (Zink) process of some competitors. The Mini 2 Retro's photos are not only attractive but quick and inexpensive, making it a good fit for saving photos from your smartphone if you don't mind the prints' diminutive size.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO