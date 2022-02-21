ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Masks now optional for some Mid-Michigan schools

By Autumn Pitchure, Michael Thomas
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — To mask or not to mask? Thousands of students will have the opportunity to weigh in on the matter, as several Mid-Michigan school districts are allowing their students the choice.

This decision to allow schools to choose comes from the Health Department, as cases per 100,000 have dropped by nearly 78% in the past two weeks.

The mask mandate has received a series of differentiation between districts who require them and those that don’t.

Some districts are even making mask wearing optional.

Areas Where Schools are not Requiring Masks or are Having Them Optional

  • Jackson
  • Eaton Rapids
  • Okemos
  • Holt
  • Williamston
  • Grand Ledge
  • Dewitt.

Dewitt schools will remove its mask mandate beginning Tuesday, Feb. 22, and Okemos will remove its mandate beginning Wednesday, Feb. 23.

According to Haslett Public School’s website, its board plans to meet Monday, Feb. 28, to make a final decision on the matter.

Schools Requiring Masks For All Students and Staff (Lansing)

  • East Lansing
  • Waverly

Officials are continuing to urge individuals to use safety protocols and are reminding people, regardless of any district decisions, masks remain mandatory on all public transportation including school buses.

6 News will keep you updated with any updates from districts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

WLNS

Holt Public Schools claim masks as optional at K-12 buildings

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS)—Holt Public Schools Office of Superintendent sent out a letter to district families regarding its mask update. The school district in the letter says COVID-19 protective masks will be optional at TK-12 district buildings and events effective Feb. 20. “Masks are still required for preschool and child care as regulated by Michigan Dept. […]
HOLT, MI
WLNS

Grand Rapids hires specialists for lead poisoning programs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Grand Rapids has hired an advocate for healthier conditions for children to serve as a specialist to help reduce lead poisoning in the city’s homes. Paul Haan initially will focus on opportunities to address lead-based paint hazards in residential rental properties as a new lead programs specialist with the Community […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Some school systems pause diversity programs amid pushback

Conservative takeovers of local school boards have already altered lessons on race and social injustice in many classrooms. Now some districts are finding their broader efforts on diversity, equity and inclusion are also being challenged. As her Colorado school district’s equity director, Alexis Knox-Miller thought the work she and a volunteer team were doing was on […]
EDUCATION
WLNS

Michigan counties with the highest COVID-19 death rates

(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Indiana man arrested in Michigan woman’s 1987 slaying

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — An Indiana man has been arrested in the 1987 killing of a woman whose husband found her dead in their southwestern Michigan home after a night of bowling. Patrick Wayne Gilham of South Bend was arrested Thursday in the northern Indiana city, where he is awaiting extradition to Michigan to […]
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
WLNS

Like in Arizona, botched baptisms roiled Michigan church

DETROIT (AP) — One word caught the ear of a young priest a few years ago when his father shared a video of his 1990 baptism at a suburban Detroit church. “Wait,” the Rev. Matthew Hood recalled thinking. “Something doesn’t seem right here.” Indeed, an error by a deacon who said “We baptize” instead of […]
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

WLNS

