Masks now optional for some Mid-Michigan schools

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — To mask or not to mask? Thousands of students will have the opportunity to weigh in on the matter, as several Mid-Michigan school districts are allowing their students the choice.

This decision to allow schools to choose comes from the Health Department, as cases per 100,000 have dropped by nearly 78% in the past two weeks.

The mask mandate has received a series of differentiation between districts who require them and those that don’t.

Some districts are even making mask wearing optional.

Areas Where Schools are not Requiring Masks or are Having Them Optional

Jackson

Eaton Rapids

Okemos

Holt

Williamston

Grand Ledge

Dewitt.

Dewitt schools will remove its mask mandate beginning Tuesday, Feb. 22, and Okemos will remove its mandate beginning Wednesday, Feb. 23.

According to Haslett Public School’s website, its board plans to meet Monday, Feb. 28, to make a final decision on the matter.

Schools Requiring Masks For All Students and Staff (Lansing)

East Lansing

Waverly

Officials are continuing to urge individuals to use safety protocols and are reminding people, regardless of any district decisions, masks remain mandatory on all public transportation including school buses.

6 News will keep you updated with any updates from districts.

