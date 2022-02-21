ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Derby teacher banned for life after sexually touching pupil

BBC
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA teacher has been banned from teaching for life after she was found to have sexually touched a pupil. Charlotte Crofts, 30, worked at High Grange School, Derby - a special educational needs school. A misconduct panel found she developed an inappropriate relationship with a pupil, exchanging more than...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Blackpool care home worker caught on camera raping woman, 99

A "despicable" care home worker was caught raping a 99-year-old woman with dementia on a hidden camera that had been installed by worried relatives. Her family fitted the device after her behaviour changed and she had begged: "Don't leave me, they will hurt me," the Crown Prosecution Service said. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jamie Dawson jailed for 38 years over abuse of girls

A man has been jailed for 38 years after he was found guilty of abusing two young girls. Jamie Dawson, 41, of Garden Crescent, South Normanton, Derbyshire was convicted of 13 counts of raping a girl under the age of 13. He was also found guilty of two counts of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Teenage boy sentenced after harassing BBC reporter Aileen Moynagh

A teenage boy has been given a six-month deferred sentence and supervised probation for "harrowing" online harassment of a BBC reporter. In September 2021, the 17-year-old admitted harassing BBC News NI's Aileen Moynagh over a five-month period. The boy, who has a range of complex disorders, cannot be identified because...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Forest v Derby: Two given banning orders after violence

Two men have received football banning orders for fighting after Nottingham Forest's game against Derby County. Lewis Bowater of Belfield Road, Etwall, Derbyshire, received a five-year football banning order after admitting punching a Forest supporter. James Burnett, of Woods Lane, Burton-upon-Trent, was given a three-year order after pleading guilty to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pupils#Gross Misconduct#Life Skills#High Grange School#Tra
The Independent

‘We call her the monster’: Murdered toddler Star Hobson’s family can no longer say name of killer

The family of murdered toddler, Star Hobson, said they no longer say the name of her killer - instead only referring to as “the monster.” Speaking about the events leading up to her niece’s murder, Alicia Szepler said she warned social services and police that the toddler was at risk, but was left feeling “no one was listening to me.” “The day that it happened, I knew it wasn’t an accident. I knew that I was right, and they should have listened,” Ms Szepler told Sky News. Savannah Brockhill, 28, was found guilty of killing Star Hobson after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man who rammed soiled underwear down young boy’s throat walks free from court

A 42-year-old man who forced faeces-filled underpants down a child’s throat has evaded jail time, blaming childhood “trauma” for his behaviour. Stanley Haywood, of Cirencester, Gloucestershire, attacked the young boy moments after he told Haywood he had “had an accident,” Swindon Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday. The youngster became “scared” after Haywood repeatedly asked him about the incident, leaving him to remain silent before heading upstairs to change his dirty clothes and clean himself up.Haywood then followed the child and found him holding a soiled pair of underpants, prompting him to launch his attack.“He grabbed [the underpants] from [the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Former prison governor facing jail after sending WhatsApp messages to inmate

A former prison governor is facing jail after sending WhatsApp messages to an inmate.Victoria Laithwaite, who was governor at category C prison HMP Onley, Northamptonshire admitted the offence in January and was due to be sentenced on Monday alongside co-defendant James Chalmers.At a short hearing at Northampton Crown Court, Judge Adrienne Lucking QC said although the messages only gave a “snapshot”, they suggested a “wider relationship” between the pair.Laithwaite, 47, was working as head of safer custody and equalities when she was arrested in May 2021 after a mobile phone was found in a prisoner’s cell.Her role involved having responsibility for ensuring the support of the most vulnerable inmates.The device contained WhatsApp messages between an inmate and Laithwaite.She previously pleaded guilty to an offence under Section 44 of the Serious Crime Act 2007, Northamptonshire Police said.Laithwaite, of Kislingbury, Northamptonshire, was released on conditional bail and will be sentenced at the same court on March 21.Chalmers, 29, from Coventry is also due in court on the same date, charged with possessing a mobile phone inside a prison, and appeared at Monday’s hearing via video link from Worcestershire’s HMP Hewell.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

'Heartless' drug dealers 'cuckooed' woman's Nuneaton flat

Two "heartless" drug dealers forced a vulnerable woman out of her home when they took over her flat to sell heroin and crack cocaine. Diego Gomes and Ricardo Knole exploited the woman through their county line operation in Nuneaton, Warwickshire. They were convicted of possession with intent to supply and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenager who dragged doctor out of house and stabbed him jailed for life

A teenager who dragged a doctor out of his house and stabbed him nine times in a random, unprovoked attack has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 12 years.Chanz Maximen was 17-years-old when he knocked on Adam Towler’s front door in Clifton, Bristol, and shone a light through the letterbox on October 30 2019.Dr Towler initially thought the knock was a Halloween prank, but Maximen pulled him into the road and stabbed him repeatedly, including a blow that missed his heart by two centimetres.The defendant told him, “You killed the girl”, a phrase that he has never...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Leeds rape: Man seen carrying victim in 2015 admits attacks

A rapist caught on CCTV carrying his female victim through Leeds city centre has admitted the attack more than six years after it took place. The woman was walking to get a taxi home after a night out when Austin Osayande approached her in Kirkgate in August 2015. Police released...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three men arrested on suspicion of rape and murder after woman, 36, dies in Bury

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of rape and murder following the death of a 36-year-old woman in Greater Manchester.The trio – aged 61, 52 and 32 – were detained after the woman, who has not yet been named, died shortly after being rushed hospital in Bury on Wednesday night.Detective superintendent Kate Atton, of Greater Manchester Police, said she was aware the incident had left the community “shocked and…worried”.She said: “I would like to reassure them that we have a dedicated team of detectives investigating and following up various lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances around this...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man avoids jail after vulnerable victim found living in squalid shed

A man who exploited a vulnerable victim found living in a squalid shed has walked free from court.On Friday, Peter Swailes Jr, 56, was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court to a nine-month jail term, suspended for 18 months.The victim had been “used and exploited” for 40 years while living with the defendant’s father Peter Swailes Snr, the court heard.He was made to live in a horse box, a disused caravan and more recently in a shed on a residential site north of Carlisle.The Crown accepted the defendant’s guilty plea last month to conspiracy to arrange or facilitate the travel of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

A46 murder probe: Two men who died in fatal crash named

Two men who died in a road crash, which has prompted a murder inquiry, have been named by police. Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21 and from Banbury, Oxfordshire, were killed on the A46 near the Six Hills junction in Leicestershire, at 01:35 GMT on Friday. Leicestershire Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Lenient’ sentence of kidnapper who bundled girlfriend into van to be reviewed

The prison sentence handed to a kidnapper who bundled his girlfriend into a van before she was found seriously injured will be reviewed to see if it was “unduly lenient”.The Attorney General said they have received a request for the seven-and-a-half year jail term given to Chay Bowskill to be considered under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme.Angel Lynn, 19, was found lying seriously injured in the carriageway of the A6 near Loughborough at around 10.45am on September 17 2020, Leicestershire Police said.Bowskill, 20, of Syston, Leicestershire was convicted of kidnap, coercive and controlling behaviour, and perverting the course...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

M1 crash: Mum admits causing deaths of her children in crash

A woman has admitted causing the deaths of two of her children in a crash. Mary McCann, 35, of Bamford Avenue, Derby, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by careless driving while under the influence of alcohol. Daughter Lilly, four, and son Smaller, 10, died at the scene...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Rapist jailed for terrifying attack on victim during 34-hour ordeal

A man has been jailed for life after raping and stabbing his victim in the throat during a terrifying 34-hour hostage ordeal.Luke Ward was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday to serve a minimum of 14 years behind bars, having previously admitted attempted murder, four counts of rape and a sexual assault, West Midlands Police said.Ward forced his way into the woman’s home in the early hours of August 18 before repeatedly raping her – even assaulting her after having already stabbed her in the neck.He refused to get medical help for the woman, after inflicting a grave injury...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lucy Letby: Nurse appears in court accused of baby murders

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies on a neonatal unit has appeared in court ahead of her trial. Lucy Letby, 32, of Hereford, denies murdering five boys and three girls at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016. She also denies attempting to murder five...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Joshua Hall murder: Harley Demmon, 16, jailed for 14 years

A 16-year-old boy who murdered a teenager by stabbing him at least six times has been jailed for a minimum of 14 years. Harley Demmon attacked Joshua Hall, 17, at a sports ground in Cam, near Dursley, Gloucestershire, after meeting up to "sort out their differences". The teenager, who was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

James McCann jailed over worker living in shed

A man who kept a slave in a shed with no toilet and sent him to work for a pittance has been jailed. James McCann forced the Hungarian national to live in a tent next to his caravan at Blyth beach, before moving him into a metal shed in the garden of his partner's home in the town.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy