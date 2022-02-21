ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

You can now travel by train all the way across Sicily

By Sophie Dickinson
Time Out Global
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSicily: home to beautiful beaches, picturesque mountain ranges and truly delish food. It’s hard to think of a better way to while away the summer than travelling through the island’s gorgeous landscapes, sipping on Campari in every town. Well, that’s now...

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Tourists Flocked to Witness This Amazing Desert Oasis in Peru

The only natural desert oasis in South America is buried among Peru's greatest sand dunes in a vast desert. Huacachina, right behind Machu Picchu, is one of Peru's most popular tourist destinations, and it's home to fantastic local mythology. Huacachina's Legend. According to Huacachina's legend, the oasis was created by...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sicily#All The Way#Italy#Milan#Campari#Bologna#Italiarail
The Guardian

Grand agriturismos: seven bellissimo eco-stays on Italy’s Adriatic coast

As European travel returns, many of us will be hoping to ensure our holidays do good rather than harm. But tracking down eco-friendly, affordable escapes can be tricky, which is where, for Italy (plus parts of Austria, Germany and Slovenia) Ecobnb – a network of tourism businesses that respect both the natural world and local communities – comes in. We took a tour of Italy’s Adriatic coast (the regions of Abruzzo and Le Marché) and found sustainable stays with congenial hosts in beautiful surrounds.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Bodies of four tourists from the US, Netherlands and Belgium who died when their Cessna plane crashed into a lake in Iceland are recovered by rescuers

Rescue teams in Iceland located the bodies of all four occupants of a small plane that crashed into a lake while carrying tourists from the United States, the Netherlands and Belgium on a sightseeing trip. The Cessna 172 was discovered in Lake Thingvallavatn, Iceland's second-largest, at around 11pm local time...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Travel
CBS News

Photo captures Mount Etna eruption creating rare volcanic storm, sending dramatic lightning streaks across the sky

A particularly powerful eruption of Mount Etna has created a volcanic storm that sent bolts of lightning dramatically across the sky over eastern Sicily. A volcano expert with Italy's National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology said Friday that such volcanic storms are rare but can happen in particularly violent eruptions or with volcanoes located near the sea.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘Shock’ as giant trawler sheds 100,000 dead fish off coast of France

A Dutch-owned trawler shed more than 100,000 dead fish into the Atlantic ocean off the coast of western France, forming a floating carpet of carcasses that was spotted by environmental campaigners.France fisheries minister Annick Girardin described the images as “shocking” and said there would be an investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident involving the FV Margiris, the world’s second-biggest fishing vessel.The EU Commissioner for environment, oceans and fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevicius, said he was seeking “exhaustive information and evidence about the case”.The spill, which happened early on Thursday, was caused by a rupture in the trawler's net,...
AGRICULTURE
KRMG

Volcanic lightning streaks sky over fiery Mount Etna

ROME — (AP) — A particularly powerful eruption of Mount Etna has created a volcanic storm that sent bolts of lightning dramatically across the sky over eastern Sicily. A volcano expert with Italy’s National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology, said Friday that such volcanic storms are rare but can happen in particularly violent eruptions or with volcanoes located near the sea.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Rising Sea Levels Threaten to Swallow Entire Resort Town in Brazil

The Brazilian resort town of Atafona has become an apocalyptic landscape due to the rising sea. In this small village north of Rio de Janeiro, the Southern Ocean stretches an average of six meters (almost 20 feet) per year. The village has long been vulnerable to extreme erosion which was worsened by climate change.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy