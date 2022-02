ANN ARBOR, MI -- Vegetables have taken over Josh McAllister’s back yard. And his front yard. And the basement. McAllister, who lives in Ypsilanti with his wife, four children and 13-year-old brother, is an urban farmer and owner of Unique Gardens. While he focuses on microgreens and herbs, he also grows produce like tomatoes, broccoli and collard greens. McAllister produces honey from a single beehive tucked into a corner of his yard, too.

