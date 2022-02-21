Galesburg man charged with stealing thousands from Chicago stores
A Galesburg man was charged with stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from Chicago retail stores last year. According to Fox 32 in Chicago, 19-year-old Jerome Williams was arrested in the 200-block...
While on patrol Saturday morning, (February 19th) Galesburg Police observed a male subject cross East Main Street and enter the Walgreens parking lot near Blaine Avenue. Officers observed the male to be covering his face with a bloody cloth carrying a black bag. Officers made contact with the male who identified himself with what later proved to be a false name. The male was identified as 25-year old Zachary Register of Roseville. Known to have a total of five valid Knox, Warren, and Scott County Iowa warrants, Register was placed under arrest. Register admitted he had methamphetamine inside the bag. In total, Register was in possession of three hypodermic needles, a set of brass knuckles, a digital scale, numerous baggies containing meth, and a prescription package with 27 Buprenorphine pills. According to police reports, Register told officers he was tired of running and was being cooperative. Ultimately, Register was charged with the warrants, Possession of Meth, Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Armed Violence, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Manufacturing of Meth, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Around midnight last Saturday, February 12th, Galesburg Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of North Seminary Street on a sedan that failed to signal. The vehicle finally came to a stop after officers activated a siren. Three occupants were observed inside the vehicle with a back-seat passenger making exaggerated movements during the stop, according to police reports. The rear passenger was sitting on a child safety seat without a seatbelt on. All three exited the sedan. A search of the vehicle turned up about seven sandwich bags with at least 10 grams of cannabis, a digital scale, and a box of new baggies. After interviewing the three subjects, and based on her admission, 19-year old Felicia Alfaro was placed under arrest. A total of 188 grams of cannabis was found inside the vehicle, and Alfaro was in possession of nearly $4,000 in cash in a coat pocket. Alfaro was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Possession of Cannabis less than 500 grams, Manufacturing / Delivery of Cannabis, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Shortly after midnight on Monday, February 14th, Galesburg Police conducted a traffic stop on a sedan that failed to signal near the intersection of West Losey and Hawkinson Avenue. Officers attempted to make contact with the driver, later identified as 31-year old DeMarcco Clements of Peoria, but Clements refused to roll his window down or speak to officers.
On Thursday, February 10th, Galesburg Police were dispatched to a structure fire in the 700 block of East Second Street.No one was injured and everyone including the dog made it out of the home. Galesburg Fire Personnel responded and extinguished the fire that started in a bedroom closet. At that time, 23-year old Kirk Monroe arrived on the scene and began yelling obscenities at two of the children ages 5 and 7. Monroe then kicked the children, struck each child, and grabbed each child by the back of the neck. The children began crying in pain, according to police reports. When officers yelled at Monroe to stop, he began yelling obscenities at police. Monroe was informed he was under arrest and he was detained by police. The three children were released to their grandmother for the night. Monroe was charged with Domestic Battery and Endangering the Life or Health of Child and taken to the Knox County Jail.
Galesburg Police on Tuesday met with a Galesburg man who came into the Public Safety Building with a complaint of drug activity. It’s unclear what 27-year old Jonathan Carter was inquiring about stating he was “just wondering what (he) needed to do to get (his) food paid for or money for buying drugs off people,” according to police reports. Carter told police he purchased drugs around Christmas time and had drugs at his residence. Officers informed Carter he had a valid Fulton County Warrant and he was under arrest. Carter also agreed to a Search Waiver Consent Form and took GPD to his apartment to collect the drugs. The drugs field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Carter was taken to the Knox County Jail and in addition to the warrant, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance less than 15 grams.
Just before 8:30 pm on Sunday, February 13th, Galesburg Police responded to Walmart for attempted retail theft. A female subject was caught by Asset Protection Employees failing to scan numerous items at a time at a self-checkout station. The female, identified as 67-year old Shirley Shores of Knoxville, was arrested for felony retail theft at Walmart back in October of last year, according to police reports. Shores attempted to steal over $150 worth of goods on Sunday.
Galesburg and Knox County officers arrested two men early Thursday who attempted to burglarize the AT&T Store on Knox Square Drive. Just after midnight, GPD and Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the store for a burglary alarm. Police found damage to a rear door, but no entry was...
A 26-year old Galesburg man who was wanted by police after a series of purse-snatching incidents at both Galesburg HyVee stores is now wanted for stealing from HyVee. Galesburg Police responded to HyVee on National Boulevard yesterday (February 15th) after store employees identified Mark Bell as being on the property and walked out without paying for items. An employee attempted to receipt-check Bell as he was walking out of the store. The employee knew Bell was not coming from the registers and was carrying a reusable bag. Security video showed Bell, who goes by the nickname “Boosie”, was seen putting a 12-pack of beer in the bag as well as other items and then departing. Employees were also able to take pictures of Bell as he was leaving. Bell has been added again to the GPD’s pending arrest list and is facing a charge of Theft with a prior conviction. A week and a half ago, Bell was wanted for stealing a woman’s purse at HyVee on National Boulevard after stealing a woman’s purse at the HyVee on East Main in a separate incident.
Just after 2:30 am on Tuesday, February 15th Galesburg Police conducted a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle in the 1500 block of East Main Street. Police made contact with the male driver and two female passengers and could detect a strong odor of burnt cannabis. When asked why, the uncooperative, 38-year old male driver told police to “stop asking stupid questions” since cannabis was legal, according to police reports. One of the female passengers, identified as 30-year old Shabrell Coleman of Galesburg, was found to be in possession of a cannabis “blunt”. Officers also located an open bottle of Patron on a purse near where Coleman was sitting. The driver was cited for speeding. Coleman was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of Cannabis in a motor vehicle and Illegal Transportation of Alcohol by a passenger.
Just before 6:00 pm on Saturday, February 12th Galesburg Police responded to the East Main Street Circle K for a disturbance. Officers made contact with a very upset 62-year old Billy Ray Jones of Galesburg at one of the gas pumps. Jones told police when he went inside to pay for gas, a female subject began talking to him about drugs and going to AA meetings, according to police reports. Jones said he yelled at the female and was told to leave the store. The female subject along with another witness told police Jones told her to get out of his face or he’d “smash her face in,” according to reports. He then made a similar threat to another female before being told to leave. When asked, Jones confirmed that he did threaten the two women. Jones was placed under arrest and transported to the Knox County Jail and is facing two counts of Assault.
On Friday morning, (February 12th) Galesburg Police responded to the West K Mart in the 300 block of West Main Street for a report of a burglary occurring the night before. The business had suffered a break-in back in December, and plywood was covering up a window and the front door. Officers observed that someone attempted to remove some of the plywood. Upon entry to the business, officers discovered it had been ransacked, according to police reports. Numerous items covered the floor and cash registers were left open. Officers and the business owner viewed security footage of a male subject approaching the business from North Academy Street. The subject circles the building several times and would hide when vehicles passed by. The subject is seen attempting to remove plywood with a screwdriver and then crawls in through the window. A total of $825 worth of items were taken including four bottles of Hennessy, three cartons of Marlboro cigarettes, numerous other nicotine items, and about $500 worth of change. The burglary remains under investigation.
On Thursday, February 3rd, Galesburg Police responded to the East Main Street HyVee for a report of two juveniles attempting to steal food. The female juveniles were ages 9 and 5 and it was the third time the two had been caught trying to steal from the store. With temperatures in the single digits, officers drove the two girls home on Iowa Avenue. Upon arrival to the residence, after no one came to the door for police, officers conducted a well-being check. According to police reports, the residence was in complete disarray and covered in filth. An 11-month old was found sleeping on a sofa and a 12-year old male was found sleeping in an upstairs bedroom. The male juvenile couldn’t tell police where his mother was or where his sisters were and didn’t seem to realize a baby was left unattended in the living room. At that time, officers notified DCFS. The children’s mother, 31-year old Kanesha Smith then arrived at the residence telling officers that her daughters were gone when she woke up and she left to go look for them. After police reviewed several hours of security footage, it was ultimately determined that the children were left unattended between February 2nd and February 3rd for 19 hours and 25 minutes. Smith was charged with Endangering the Life of a Child with a March court date.
Galesburg Police on Saturday, February 5th responded to Walmart for a theft in progress. Employees at the store watched as 36-year old Tanya Morris of Galesburg failed to self-scan 54 items totaling over $420. When employees tried to stop Morris from leaving, she refused and continued to resist as officers arrived and intervened. Morris was detained and police confirmed the attempted theft through security video. Officers then learned that Morris had three valid Knox County warrants and a McDonough County warrant. Morris was also found to be in possession of a taser and brass knuckles. Morris then admitted that she drove to Walmart and needed to get the truck she borrowed back to its owner. Officers searched the vehicle and found a crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Morris was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Felony Retail Theft, Possession of Meth, Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Driving While License is Suspended, and the warrants.
A 26-year old Galesburg man is wanted by police after stealing a purse from a customer at HyVee on National Boulevard. On Sunday, February 6th, a 68-year old female victim was grocery shopping near the front of the store when a black, male subject who frequents the store, snatched her purse from her shopping cart and ran from the store. The entire incident was caught on security video – and store employees witnesses the theft. The victim told police her cell phone, wallet, and bank cards were all inside the purse. Officers searched the Home Boulevard area but were unable to locate a male subject matching the description. The following day, on Monday, officers reviewed the security video of the incident, and with help from HyVee employees, were able to identify the subject as 26-year old Mark Bell of Galesburg. Bell was the subject of a separate purse-snatching incident at HyVee on East Main Street. Officers responded to Bell’s address where they were unable to locate him. Bell has been added to the GPD’s pending arrest list and is facing charges of Theft over $500.
A resident of Abingdon that had been missing was found deceased on Friday near his vehicle in rural Knox County. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department says deputies along with Abingdon Police responded Friday to the intersection of Knox Roads 600E and 825N. Police got a tip that the vehicle...
Galesburg Police on Sunday evening (February 6th) responded to the 1700 block of Carl Sandburg Drive for a 911 hang-up. Officers arrived and made contact with an irate female subject, telling officers the male subject beat her up. Police are familiar with the couple having dealt with the two previously. The male subject was identified as 45-year old Anthony Williams of Galesburg. The female was actively bleeding from her hands, had blood on her pants, and a fat lip. After Williams was taken into custody, he began making explicit sexual remarks to officers. He demanded he is taken to the hospital where he told hospital staff he wanted to be taken to Peoria and have a sexual assault kit performed on him. Staff informed officers that Williams made similar statements back in September and it was a lie that he was assaulted, according to police reports. Due to his prior convictions of aggravated battery, Williams was charged with additional Felony counts of Aggravated Domestic Battery.
Just after midnight on Friday, (February 4th) Galesburg Police responded to Duffy’s on Cherry Street for reports of a disturbance. Dispatch informed responding officers that a male subject had thrown a soda can at the bartender and struck another bar patron in the head. Upon arrival, the man matching the description: 29-year old Unree Moultrie IV of Galesburg was standing in front of the bar and was immediately detained. Officers are familiar with Moultrie due to previous encounters. According to witnesses, Moultrie was playing video gambling machines and for no apparent reason, stood up, threw the soda can and some loose changes at the bartender, and told him to “call the cops.” Moultrie then punched a male patron sitting at the bar, again for no apparent reason. The male victim along with another patron forced Moultrie out the door until police arrived. Moultrie was taken to the Knox County Jail and charged with Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct and Felony Battery in a Public Place.
Just before 5:00 pm on Sunday, February 6th, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Veterans Drive for a well-being check. GPD received reports of a male and female subject behind Pets Supply Plus has run out of gas and was asking people for money. Officers arrived and made contact with the two.
While on routine patrol in the early morning hours Monday, February 7th, Galesburg Police were stopped at a red light at the intersection of Henderson and Main Street. Officers detected a strong cannabis odor coming from the vehicle sitting next to them. The registration for the sedan came back suspended and expired, and officers conducted a traffic stop. Police made contact with the female driver and female passenger. Before officers even spoke, the female passenger identified as 20-year old Mylissa Cantu admitted they were smoking cannabis and then threw a burnt “roach” to the ground in front of officers. The driver, 18-year old Irene Luna told police she didn’t have a driver’s license or insurance on the vehicle. After officers asked the two to exit the vehicle, Cantu voluntarily handed police a baggie of cannabis. Both females were arrested and transported to the Knox County Jail. Both were charged with Possession of Adult-use Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle, and Luna received numerous traffic citations.
Just before 2:00 am Tuesday, February 8th, while on patrol, Galesburg Police observed a bicyclist traveling the wrong way on East North and attempted to conduct a stop. When officers approached the male subject and told him to stop, he refused and continued walking away from the officers. Police told the male numerous times to stop and threatened the use of a taser on him. The male then took off running. After a taser proved ineffective, officers tackled the male subject identified as 43-year old Ryan Gonzales of Galesburg. Gonzales continued to resist while on the ground and officers were forced to tase Gonzales to get him to comply. Gonzales admitted to having a fake gun in his coat. Officers located the fake gun, as well as numerous rounds of 9mm ammunition. It was then discovered that he had two felony convictions in California for Grand Theft Firearm and Vehicle Theft, according to police reports. Gonzales was transported to the Knox County Jail. He’s charged with a $20,000 Knox County Warrant, Resisting a Peace Officer, Violation of the FOID Card Act, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition by a Felon.
