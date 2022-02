If you've been paying attention at all you're probably familiar with the Canadian Truckers and the protest convoy in the Great White North. If you haven't heard of it before and are wondering what's going on and what it's all about, it's basically a COVID-19 vaccine mandate protest. Truckers from all over Canada got together for a convoy from British Columbia to the Capitol in Ottawa protesting the government's vaccine mandates and other government overreaches which infringe upon individual freedom and liberty.

