SC high school QB recovering from gunshot wound

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg High School quarterback Raheim Jeter is recovering after being shot in the leg on Friday in what his family described as a “road rage incident.”

Jeter and his family confirmed the information to WSPA 7NEWS on Sunday and said the incident happened in Boiling Springs around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Jeter said he is doing well, and expects to make a full recovery following surgery later this week to remove the bullet from his left leg.

In a post to social media, Jeter’s mom said the shooting was the result of a “road rage incident.”

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, but couldn’t provide any further details.

Jeter, who just finished his junior season with the Spartanburg Vikings, is a 2023 West Virginia University commit.

