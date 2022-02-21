Ohio Man Hit by His Stolen Car While on the Phone with Police

A Van Buren County man got fined, sentenced to jail time, and will suffer a lifetime loss of hunting privileges after poaching nine trophy bucks. Last October, the Department of Natural Resources got a tip from none other than Michigan State Police. While investigating a domestic violence complaint in Van Buren county, the troopers noticed several deer in a barn where the alleged suspect spent "a significant amount of time." Conservation officers investigated and seized eight illegal bucks in the barn – five 10-pointers and three with eight points each. Two days later, an anonymous call on the DNR’s Report All Poaching hotline brought the total to nine deer and Justin Ernst was arrested.

