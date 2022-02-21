ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Man Hit by His Stolen Car While on the Phone with Police

By Dana Marshall
 23 hours ago
Listen to audio from the 9-1-1 call as an Ohio man is struck by his own car as he reports it stolen. This is a car theft that is so strange you'd think it happened in Florida. But nope, Ohio gets the honor. Last Monday Joel Morton-Wilson was leaving his job...

Michigan Slides Into The Top Spot For This Dangerous Activity

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, almost 40% of weather-related vehicle crashes occur during snowy or icy conditions and cause more than 1,300 deaths. MoneyGeek compiled a list of the top 15 most dangerous states for winter driving. Guess what? Michigan made the list. Yep, we're #1!. The company...
MICHIGAN STATE
Lansing, MI
